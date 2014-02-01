‘Game of Thrones” Kit Harington fights a volcano in ‘Pompeii’ Super Bowl teaser

02.01.14 5 years ago

As Jon Snow on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Kit Harington has faced chilling cold, dizzying heights, and undead white walkers.

But can anything in Westeros prepare him for  “Pompeii”?

 Tomorrow’s Super Bowl game will include a teaser for the “Gladiator”-meets-“Dante’s Peak” epic from “Resident Evil” director Paul W.S. Anderson, but Sony wants to give you a glimpse of things to come with a quick video tease.

Watch the tease of the teaser here:

It also stars Emily Browning, Jared Harris, Kiefer Sutherland, Carrie-Anne Moss, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Jessica Lucas.

Who will survive?

Let the games begin…

“Pompei” opens February 21.

