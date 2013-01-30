‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Merlin’ veterans join NBC’s ‘Dracula’

#Game of Thrones
01.30.13 6 years ago

NBC is resurrecting “Dracula” once again, and the network has found some new blood for the series.

“Merlin’s” Katie McGrath and “Game of Thrones” star Nonso Anozie have both inked deals to appear as regulars in the 10-episode drama series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the series, Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“The Tudors”) stars as the title vampire, who pretends to be an American businessman named Alan Grayson. He attempts to build a business empire and simultaneously get revenge on old rivals in Victorian London, only to have his plans complicated when he falls for Mina (“Arrow” star Jessica DeGouw).

McGrath — who also appeared on “The Tudors” — will play Lucy Westenra, Mina’s best friend, who is drawn into the lustful, dangerous world around her.

Anozie will play R.M. Renfield, Dracula’s righthand man who keeps the lord’s secrets safe.

“Dracula” is the brainchild of Tony Krantz (“24,” “Sports Night”), former HBO Films president Colin Callender and writer/co-exec producer Cole Haddon. The series will air on NBC in the U.S. and Sky Living in the U.K. Gareth Neame (“Downton Abbey”), Anne Mensah and Reece Pearson, will also serve as a co-exec producers.

“Dracula” is set to premiere this fall. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSDRACULAgame of thronesMERLINNBC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP