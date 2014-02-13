‘Game of Thrones’ Michelle Fairley ready to live another day on ’24’

(CBR) If Michelle Fairley thought the Lannisters were tough adversaries, wait until she meets Jack Bauer.

Deadline reports the “Game of Thrones” actress has been cast on “24: Live Another Day”, Fox”s upcoming revival of the real-time thriller. Fairley will play Margot, a British national and the widow of a notorious terrorist. It”s the same role that Judy Davis exited just last week, and arguably, an even more exciting casting choice.

“24: Live Another Day”, starring Kiefer Sutherland and a vast array of notable actors (including Stephen Fry and Yvonne Strahovski), premieres on May 5.