‘Game of Thrones’ Michelle Fairley ready to live another day on ’24’

and 02.13.14 4 years ago

(CBR) If Michelle Fairley thought the Lannisters were tough adversaries, wait until she meets Jack Bauer.

Deadline reports the “Game of Thrones” actress has been cast on “24: Live Another Day”, Fox”s upcoming revival of the real-time thriller. Fairley will play Margot, a British national and the widow of a notorious terrorist. It”s the same role that Judy Davis exited just last week, and arguably, an even more exciting casting choice.

“24: Live Another Day”, starring Kiefer Sutherland and a vast array of notable actors (including Stephen Fry and Yvonne Strahovski), premieres on May 5.

