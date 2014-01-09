‘Game of Thrones’ Michiel Huisman promoted to series regular for Season 5

#HBO #Game of Thrones
and 01.09.14 5 years ago

(CBR) The part of Daario Naharis, Daenerys Targaryen”s newest ally and possible love interest, has been recast for the coming fourth season of “Game of Thrones”, with “Treme” actor Michiel Huisman replacing the role”s originator, Ed Skrein. But it looks like this time, Daario is here to stay.

TV Line reports that Huisman has already been promoted to series regular for a fifth season of “Game of Thrones”, well before the premiere of the fourth season. It”s a vote of confidence in Huisman”s work, a calculated measure to prevent another actor from walking away from Daario, or a combination of the two. Either way, it”s nice to know that we won”t have to worry about Daario 3.

The promotion also signals what everybody already knew: HBO wants “Thrones” for a fifth season. The network hasn”t announced an official renewal, and probably won”t until at least after the season four premiere, but the continued existence of “Thrones” beyond 2014 is already a foregone conclusion.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBOMichiel Huisman

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP