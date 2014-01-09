‘Game of Thrones’ Michiel Huisman promoted to series regular for Season 5

(CBR) The part of Daario Naharis, Daenerys Targaryen”s newest ally and possible love interest, has been recast for the coming fourth season of “Game of Thrones”, with “Treme” actor Michiel Huisman replacing the role”s originator, Ed Skrein. But it looks like this time, Daario is here to stay.

TV Line reports that Huisman has already been promoted to series regular for a fifth season of “Game of Thrones”, well before the premiere of the fourth season. It”s a vote of confidence in Huisman”s work, a calculated measure to prevent another actor from walking away from Daario, or a combination of the two. Either way, it”s nice to know that we won”t have to worry about Daario 3.

The promotion also signals what everybody already knew: HBO wants “Thrones” for a fifth season. The network hasn”t announced an official renewal, and probably won”t until at least after the season four premiere, but the continued existence of “Thrones” beyond 2014 is already a foregone conclusion.