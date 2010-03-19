‘Game of Thrones’ recasting: Ehle out, Fairley in

Catelyn Stark is about to get a new look for HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Michelle Fairley is set to replace original pilot co-star Jennifer Ehle in the adaptation of the George R.R. Martin book series.

The trade offered no reason for the departure of the two-time Emmy-winning actress.

Catelyn Stark is the regal and determined wife of Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), fierce defender of the sitting king.

Production on “Game of Thrones,” ordered for nine episodes beyond the pilot, will begin in June in Belfast. Familiar names in the series includes Lena Headey, Mark Addy, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage.

Credits for the Northern Ireland-born Fairley include extensive amounts of television and theater Across the Pond, as well as features including “The Others” and the two parts of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”