‘Game of Thrones’ reveals new season 5 cast members

HBO's Comic Con panel for “Game of Thrones” was a doozy, announcing new cast members for season 5, many of whom appeared in an exclusive video.

The new characters pulled from George R.R. Martin's books include Oberyn Martell's brother Doran; his son, Trystane; a slave trader named Yezzan. There's also a new Myrcella Baratheon (previously played by Aimee Richardson).

Among the bigger names on the announcement were Oscar nominee Keisha Castle-Hughes (“Whale Rider”) and genre favorite Jonathan Pryce, seen in Terry Gillam's “Brazil,” the “G.I.Joe” films, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films and the James Bond film “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

They'll join returning stars Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Ciarán Hinds, Emilia Clarke and many more.

Here's a breakdown of the new characters and actors, quoted from the press release:

Alexander Siddig as Doran Martell

Doran Martell is the ruling lord of Dorne and older brother to the late Prince Oberyn Martell. Unlike his brother, Doran is even-tempered and deliberate. Now, all of Dorne waits to see how their lord will react to his brother”s death.

Toby Sebastian as Trystane Martell

Trystane Martell is Prince Doran”s son and heir to Dorne. His father betrothed him to Myrcella Baratheon as part of the alliance offered by Tywin Lannister, then Hand of the King.

Nell Tiger Free as Myrcella Baratheon

Myrcella Baratheon is officially the eldest child of Cersei Lannister and the late King Robert Baratheon, though in truth her father is Cersei”s own brother, Jaime Lannister. For years, she has been a guest and ward of Prince Doran, betrothed to his son, but her position has become tenuous with the death of Oberyn Martell, the Prince”s brother.

DeObia Oparei as Areo Hotah

Areo Hotah is the long-serving captain of Doran Martell”s palace guard, renowned for his loyalty and his longaxe.

Enzo Cilenti as Yezzan

Yezzan was an extremely wealthy slave trader before Daenerys Targaryen outlawed the slave trade.

Jessica Henwick as Nymeria (“Nym”) Sand

Nym Sand is the second eldest of the late Prince Oberyn”s bastard daughters. Her mother was an Eastern noblewoman who brought Nym up to be cultured, graceful and deadly with a whip.

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers as Tyene Sand

Tyene Sand is the daughter of the late Prince Oberyn Martell by Ellaria Sand, his final paramour. Tyene is fiercer than she looks, especially with her twin daggers.

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Obara Sand

A fearsome warrior, Obara Sand is the eldest bastard daughter of the late Prince Oberyn Martell. Her mother was a Dornish peasant girl who caught the eye of the late Prince.

Jonathan Pryce as the High Sparrow

A devout and pious man, the High Sparrow came to King”s Landing to serve those forgotten by much of the world – the poor, the downtrodden and the infirm – and quickly amassed a large following. His fellow believers have swarmed over the city, ministering to the lowest and decrying the corruption of the highest.