‘Game of Thrones’ Season 3 photos introduce Mance Rayder, Meera, JoJen and more

HBO made Friday a happy day for fans of “Game of Thrones,” releasing the first official images from the Emmy-winning drama’s third season, which premieres on March 31.

The 23 pictures feature familiar favorite stars including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington and Lena Headey. The pictures also introduce most of this season’s new characters, including Mance Rayder, Meera & JoJen Reed, Beric Dondarrion, Olenna Tyrell and The Blackfish.

Check out all of the pictures…