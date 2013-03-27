‘Game of Thrones’ season 3 primer: Where we left our characters

The anticipated third season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” kicks off on Sunday night, and we thought it was a good time to recap some of season 2 and remind fans what the show’s sprawling cast of characters were up to when we last saw them. Do you remember where Arya, Cersei, Bran, Tyrion, Joffrey, Hodor and the rest were when Season 2 ended?
Check out our primer here:
I just love this show,, hav been waitn for season3 like hell… Hope it wil b super good, as how the las season ended!!!!
Awesome and helpful catchup on all of the characters, thank you both! HODOR!
My favorite is the recap of Hodor’s journey :P
That was funny. I laughed out loud at that one.
davos seaworth, not seaworthy.
Theon executed Ser Rodrik Cassel. Luwin was murdered by an iron islander after Theon made his speech in “Valar Morghulis”.