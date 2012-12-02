Watch: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 3 teased in brand-new featurette

Ready for another Season 3 tease, “Game of Thrones” fans? Tonight is your lucky night.

A brand-new production featurette for the HBO fantasy series aired tonight just prior to “Boardwalk Empire”‘s Season 3 finale (review), and it features a host of new behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with series creators David Benioff and D.B Weiss and cast members including Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke and Richard Madden.

“This is the season that Dan [a.k.a. D.B.) and I have been anticipating from the very beginning,” says Benioff in the featurette, a sentiment echoed by Weiss when he states: “We always envisioned Season 3 as sort of the place we needed to get. If we made through Season 3 and we could do Season 3 right, then it would be all worthwhile.”

According to executive-producer Frank Doelger, the new season will also feature several new locations, including Northern Ireland, Iceland and Morocco. It will also, says Clarke (a.k.a. Daenerys Targaryen), kick the series into a higher gear than ever before.

Says the actress: “The game’s been upped…there’s so much more danger, there’s so much more grit.”

After checking out the full clip below, let us know whether you’ll be watching “Game of Thrones” Season 3 when it premieres on March 31.