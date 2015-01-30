‘Game of Thrones’ season 5 trailer promises new locations and old grudges

Really, this was only a matter of time. After HBO showed audiences a first look at “Game of Thrones” new season during their highly anticipated IMAX event, the trailer wasted no time making it”s way online. And it”s everything fans have been waiting for. Blood, death, vengeance, love, war, weddings, funerals, and more. UPDATE: High-quality official trailer from HBO has arrived!

Let”s see, let”s see. I spy with my little eye…

(Warning: Cryptic Spoilers ahead!):

0:04 – A son saying his final good-bye.

0:16 – SAND SNAKES!! Get it girls.

0:23 – Blood magic that will alter the course of someone”s life.

0:25 – Margaery Tyrell in her THIRD beautiful wedding dress.

0:27 – THE LORD OF BONES!

0:33 – A new religion comes to the Night”s Watch.

0:51 – Ser Jorah”s poor life choices come home to roost.

1:04 – Jamie is totally in Dorne, which may or may not be a “Winds of Winter” spoiler.

1:10 – Just a mask or did the Masked Lady trade her red lacquer in for an upgrade?

1:11 – Theon, just as broken and crazy as ever.

1:15 – Awww yisssss, it”s the House of Black and White!

1:18 – Arya in a skirt!

1:37 – Who is that Missandei is about to be kissing?

1:40 – Arianne Martell, is that you? Update: Nope, it's Ellaria Sand.

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO on April 12, 2015.