The First Photo From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Has Arrived

11.01.18

HBO

Game of Thrones season seven ended with Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, um, consummating an incestuous relationship (plus, that whole Wall crumbling down thing). Our first-look at Game of Thrones season eight, the show’s final season, also involves the Mother of Dragons and “Aegon Targaryen,” and yup, they still look mighty comfortable together (awkward).

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are on the cover of this week’s Entertainment Weekly, which boasts of the “first official photo” from season eight. There’s also brief interviews with the actors, including Harington describing the final batch of episodes as “relentless; scenes that would have been a one-day shoot five years ago are now a five-day shoot. They want to get it right, they want to shoot everything every single way so they have options.” Clarke added, “Every choice, every conversation, every attitude, has this air of ‘this is it.’ Everything feels more intense.” Is she describing the final season, or the morning after?

