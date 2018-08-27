Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The last new episode of Game of Thrones aired on August 27, 2017 (a year ago today!), so you’re forgiven for not remembering what you have and haven’t already seen in HBO’s “Coming Soon in 2019” package (which also includes looks at True Detective season three and Big Little Lies season two). There’s not much debut footage, unfortunately, but considering season eight may not premiere until later than expected, we’ll take whatever we can get. The good stuff begins at 1:10 into the video, and ends… three seconds later. That’s it.

But still: it’s time to over-analyze! Following a meme-worthy shot of Meryl Streep in the “New Season” of Big Little Lies, we get ya boi Jon Snow reuniting with Sansa Stark at Winterfell, neither of whom look very happy. To be fair, Jon Snow never looks happy, but take a look at the steely-eyed glare Sansa is giving someone? (or maybe something?) while embracing “Aegon Targaryen.”

HBO