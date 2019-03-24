The Final ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Poster Returns To The Iron Throne, But With A Monstrous Twist

03.24.19 43 mins ago

HBO

With only three weeks to go before the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO, the excitement among fans and critics alike is palpable. We’re excited about ice dragons. We’re stoked for the forthcoming prequel series. Hell, pretty much anything that’s even remotely related to Game of Thrones is liable to whip the internet into a frenzy. Like the official (and final) poster for the new season, which revisits the Iron Throne that was iconically depicted in the first season poster.

Unlike that poster, which saw a not-long-for-this-world Ned Stark (Sean Bean) sitting atop the throne, the season eight poster sees no one occupying it. Or, at least no human is sitting in it. Instead, the throne itself has transformed into the faceplate of one of Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emily Clarke) very large adult dragon sons. This, of course, begs the question… is Daenerys ultimately going to win in the end and, despite the coming onslaught of the White Walkers, conquer King’s Landing?

