A New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Poster Teases The Final Season

#HBO #Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.27.18 3 Comments

HBO

Game of Thrones isn’t back until 2019. That sounds like an impossibly long wait — there will be a new Hellboy before we see the Starks again — but with all due respect to Tom Petty, waiting isn’t the hardest part. Filling the dragon-shaped hole in our heart when Thrones is gone for good is. There are only six (possibly feature film-length) episodes of HBO’s Emmy-winning hit left, so we’ll take every bit of Westeros goodness we can get. Like a new poster!

Collider got their hands on a promo poster from the Licensing Expo, where “hundreds of exhibitors representing more than 5,000 brands gather in one place to try and excite retailers to sell their brands.” Basically, it’s where big companies, like Disney or HBO, show off artwork that hasn’t been released to the public yet. The expo isn’t held until May, but an insider passed along the Game of Thrones season eight poster “for people in the licensing industry.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBO

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP