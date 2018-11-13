HBO Reveals When ‘Game Of Thrones’ Will Return For The Final Season

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Every season of Game of Thrones, save season three (March 31) and season seven (July 16), has premiered in April. HBO will continue (and end) the tradition next year, when the final season of Game of Thrones premieres in April 2019. There’s no specific date yet, but the network did release a hype video with the premiere announcement (and unfortunately no new footage).

“Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone,” the video description reads. “The final season of Game of Thrones returns in April.” And when it does, for six feature-length episodes, we have a lot to look forward to: the “most sustained action sequence ever made for television or film,” the fallout from Daenerys and Jon’s tryst, and a whole lot of tears. Don’t expect to learn anything before then, though.

2019 is going to be a busy year for HBO. There’s True Detective in January, followed by Game of Thrones, then Big Little Lies and Watchmen, likely in the summer and fall, as well as the final season of Veep, the debut of Lovecraft Country, and maybe new seasons of Barry, Succession, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. But really, for HBO, next year is all about Game of Thrones.