HBO Reveals When ‘Game Of Thrones’ Will Return For The Final Season

Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.13.18 2 Comments

Every season of Game of Thrones, save season three (March 31) and season seven (July 16), has premiered in April. HBO will continue (and end) the tradition next year, when the final season of Game of Thrones premieres in April 2019. There’s no specific date yet, but the network did release a hype video with the premiere announcement (and unfortunately no new footage).

“Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone,” the video description reads. “The final season of Game of Thrones returns in April.” And when it does, for six feature-length episodes, we have a lot to look forward to: the “most sustained action sequence ever made for television or film,” the fallout from Daenerys and Jon’s tryst, and a whole lot of tears. Don’t expect to learn anything before then, though.

2019 is going to be a busy year for HBO. There’s True Detective in January, followed by Game of Thrones, then Big Little Lies and Watchmen, likely in the summer and fall, as well as the final season of Veep, the debut of Lovecraft Country, and maybe new seasons of Barry, Succession, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. But really, for HBO, next year is all about Game of Thrones.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBO

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP