A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character’s Possible Return Suggests More Flashbacks In Season 8

#Game of Thrones
05.01.18 2 hours ago

HBO

Before Game of Thrones season seven, the big question was: will Rhaegar Targaryen ever show up, and if so, will his appearance confirm that Jon Snow is his and Lyanna Stark’s son? (Yes, and yes.) Now it’s: will he return? (Maybe?)

Wilf Scolding, who plays the deceased prince/Daenerys’ brother/Lyanna’s husband (Bran was able to view their secret wedding thanks to his Greensight), was recently spotted in Belfast, Ireland, where much of Game of Thrones films. “In a now deleted post on Instagram,” reports the Belfast Telegraph, “the actor was seen posing in front of the Europa hotel in Belfast, sparking rumors his character could be returning – albeit in flashback scenes – for the new series.”

Scolding deleting the post basically confirms that it’s legit. A line from A Clash of Kings comes to mind: “When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you’re only telling the world that you fear what he might say.” (Via)

Flashbacks aren’t an essential use of time with so few episodes left, but Rhaegar is still important to the narrative, especially after Daenerys and Jon Snow — who, need I remind you, are related — hooked up in the finale. There’s still a lot Bran could learn by returning to a time before Robert Baratheon killed his Targaryen enemy with a war hammer, and there’s even more that Jon Snow, who’s in the dark about his lineage, should know. (And when he does, it’s going to be an awkward chat with the Mother of Dragons — she’s not the rightful heir to the Iron Throne anymore; he is.) There’s also the possibility that there’s more to Rhaegar and Lyanna’s story than even we, the audience, knows.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thrones

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 1 day ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 day ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.18 1 day ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP