Before Game of Thrones season seven, the big question was: will Rhaegar Targaryen ever show up, and if so, will his appearance confirm that Jon Snow is his and Lyanna Stark’s son? (Yes, and yes.) Now it’s: will he return? (Maybe?)

Wilf Scolding, who plays the deceased prince/Daenerys’ brother/Lyanna’s husband (Bran was able to view their secret wedding thanks to his Greensight), was recently spotted in Belfast, Ireland, where much of Game of Thrones films. “In a now deleted post on Instagram,” reports the Belfast Telegraph, “the actor was seen posing in front of the Europa hotel in Belfast, sparking rumors his character could be returning – albeit in flashback scenes – for the new series.”

Scolding deleting the post basically confirms that it’s legit. A line from A Clash of Kings comes to mind: “When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you’re only telling the world that you fear what he might say.” (Via)

Flashbacks aren’t an essential use of time with so few episodes left, but Rhaegar is still important to the narrative, especially after Daenerys and Jon Snow — who, need I remind you, are related — hooked up in the finale. There’s still a lot Bran could learn by returning to a time before Robert Baratheon killed his Targaryen enemy with a war hammer, and there’s even more that Jon Snow, who’s in the dark about his lineage, should know. (And when he does, it’s going to be an awkward chat with the Mother of Dragons — she’s not the rightful heir to the Iron Throne anymore; he is.) There’s also the possibility that there’s more to Rhaegar and Lyanna’s story than even we, the audience, knows.