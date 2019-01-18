HBO

Want to know what happens in Game of Thrones season eight before anyone else does? All you have to do is go back in time, become best friends with Sophie Turner (sorry, Maisie!), get her to trust you, and then maybe, if you’re lucky, she’ll tell you who lives and who dies in the final episode. It’s that easy!

In an interview with W Magazine, Turner was asked whether she’s scared to keep secrets. You’d think she’d be a pro at this, considering she’s in two major franchises (Thrones and X-Men), but nope. “Terrified. I’m so bad at keeping secrets. I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them. I’ve already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people,” she said. And she wasn’t even drunk when she did it. “Nope, sober. I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you.’ But it’s people that I know, not random people,” Turner confessed. “It’s people that I know will keep the secret.”

One of those not-random people is her future husband Joe Jonas, which is wild to think about. “One of the Jonas Brothers, the band that sang ‘We Got the Party’ with Hannah Montana, is one of the select few folks who know about the most secretive seres finale in television history.” What a time to be alive.

