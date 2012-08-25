‘Game of Thrones’ star Jason Momoa joins David Hayter’s ‘Wolves’

There must be a full moon in Westeros.
The musclebound “Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa has joined David Hayter’s upcoming lycanthrophic thriller “Wolves.”
The film stars Lucas Till (“X-Men: First Class”) as a young, newly-transformed werewolf who flees home for a mysterious small town called Lupine Ridge, where he comes face-to-face with a host of other supernatural elements.
Momoa will play the film’s main villain role, an alpha male werewolf who controls the town, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Wolves” marks the directorial debut of Hayter, who co-wrote the screenplays for the first two “X-Men” films and “Watchmen.”
Momoa recently starred in “Conan the Barbarian,” and will soon be seen in “Bullet to the Head” alongside Sylvester Stallone and Sung Kang. He also recently wrapped shooting on his own directorial debut, the indie film “Road to Paloma.”
Momoa could have been a great Conan is he had had a better movie under him.
The biggest shame about Nispel’s movie sucking and bombing is that they already had a sequel written baed on Howard’s story ‘A Witch is Born’. And you know what, that script it was really GOOD.
But because they fucked the first film up so badly we’ll never get to see it. Same thing with SOLOMON KANE.