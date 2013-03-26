‘Game of Thrones’ star Peter Dinklage gets goofy on ‘The Daily Show’: Watch

#Peter Dinklage #HBO #Jon Stewart #Game of Thrones
03.26.13 5 years ago

With “Game of Thrones” returning this weekend, star Peter Dinklage stormed the “Daily Show” to discuss the show’s fanatical viewers with Jon Stewart.

On “GoT,” the award-winning actor doesn’t get a chance to display his sharp, goofy sense of humor, but on “Daily Show,”Dinklage jokes about the show being filmed in New Jersey and the faraway land of Connecticut (It’s actually shot primarily in Northern Ireland), and kids that the cast is “called to set by a raven.”

He also coins the term “nerd glaze” to describe the look on the faces of fanatical followers after binging on a “GoT” marathon. Dinklage also plugs an upcoming stage projects in which he’s taking part. 

When asked about the upcoming third season of “Thrones,” Dinklage coyly responds, “Oh, I know so much…”

Watch the interview here

“Game of Thrones” returns Sunday at 9 pm on HBO.

