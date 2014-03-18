‘Game of Thrones’: The search is on for Arya Stark in final Season 4 trailer

“Game of Thrones” Season 4 is less than three weeks away – and here's your final glimpse before the premiere.

The war is most definitely not over in the Facebook-exclusive promo, which sees Daenerys once again asserting her dominance and the search for the missing Arya Stark getting underway. Also, lots of slashing and fighting and even more cool quotes like “Let the priests argue over good and evil – they can live in my new world, or they can die in their old one.” Oh, Khaleesi, you really do have a way with words.

Check out the full trailer below.

“Game of Thrones” Season 4 premieres April 6 on HBO.

