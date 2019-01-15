HBO

Ahead of Sunday night’s True Detective premiere, HBO whipped out an official Game of Thrones premiere date (April 14) and a teaser that basically revealed nothing. Granted, this teaser did more than show fire and ice like the last one, but it’s clear that HBO is treating the concept of “tease” with the utmost seriousness, and they won’t reveal much (footage) from the highly anticipated final batch of episodes until they’re damn well ready.

Speaking of which, if it was up to showrunners and writers David Benioff and Dan Weiss, there would be no full-on trailer. They do promise, while speaking with Entertainment Weekly, that the trailer is coming, but they make a point of grumbling a little bit. The pair would prefer to release no trailer at all:

“[David Lynch] was saying he wished there were no trailers,” Benioff told EW when asked about the fantasy drama’s final season trailer timing. “And it’s true, you could just go into a movie and see something completely fresh.” “I wish there were no trailers,” Weiss said. “I just want somebody to say, ‘Trust me, go see this.'”

Of course, some people might prefer going in fresh, but it’s apparent from a quick search on Twitter (or Reddit, or anywhere) that a vocal swath of fans want a taste of the action (the battle that took 55 nights to shoot) that shall arrive this spring. They want to see snippets of actual footage from the series, and then they’ll dismantle every detail with theories. And on a not-irrelevant note, they want to know how Jon and Dany are handling the morning after mess. Well, at least some of us are wondering about that last question. Let the trailer begin!

