‘Game of Thrones’ vet Michelle Fairley joins ABC’s ‘Resurrection’

Catelyn Stark probably won't be resurrected on HBO”s “Game of Thrones” anytime soon, but actress Michelle Fairley will return to TV this fall.

The actress will in appear on ABC”s hit series “Resurrection” for a season-long arc as Margaret Langston, the intimidating matriarch of the Langston clan who has been dead for thirty years.

“Resurrection” also stars Omar Epps, Frances Fisher, Matt Craven, Devin Kelley and Kurtwood Smith.

Though best-known for “Game of Thrones,” Fairley's TV resume also includes a stint on USA's “Suits” and as Margot Al-Harazi on “24 Live Another Day.”

Season 2 of “Resurrection” premieres Sunday, September 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.