‘Game of Thrones’ vet Michelle Fairley joins ABC’s ‘Resurrection’

#HBO #Game of Thrones
07.23.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Catelyn Stark probably won't be resurrected on HBO”s “Game of Thrones” anytime soon, but actress Michelle Fairley will return to TV this fall.

The actress will in appear on ABC”s hit series “Resurrection” for a season-long arc as Margaret Langston, the intimidating matriarch of the Langston clan who has been dead for thirty years.

“Resurrection” also stars Omar Epps, Frances Fisher, Matt Craven, Devin Kelley and Kurtwood Smith.

Though best-known for “Game of Thrones,” Fairley's TV resume also includes a stint on USA's “Suits” and as Margot Al-Harazi on “24 Live Another Day.” 

Season 2 of “Resurrection” premieres Sunday, September 28  at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSABCCatelyn Starkgame of thronesHBOMichelle FairleyRESURRECTION

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP