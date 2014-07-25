‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams may play key role in ‘The Last of Us’ movie

SAN DIEGO – Last month it was revealed a movie adaptation of the acclaimed video game “The Last of Us” is in the works and that none other than Sam Raimi would be producing. Screen Gems, the Sony Pictures company that is behind the movie, had a surprise panel for the project at Comic-Con on Friday. Both Raimi and Naughty Dog creator Neil Druckmann were on hand and teased some possible casting news.

The video game centers on Joel and Ellie, two rag tag survivors living in a post-apocalyptic world. Druckmann teased that he might have a frontrunner for Ellie already.

“We met with someone the other day. Nothing has been signed,” Druckmann says. “We almost had her come out for this panel. Maisie Williams.”

Williams is best known for playing Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones.” Again, neither Raimi nor Druckmann said she was locked for the role, but the fact they considered having her appear on the panel means a deal must be in the works.

No word on who is in the running to play Joel yet or whether a director has been found.