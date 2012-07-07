Gandalf visits The Shire in new ‘The Hobbit’ poster for Comic-Con 2012

Comic-Con 2012 is just around the corner, and geek-friendly director Peter Jackson has a treat for attendees. New Line has just released a brand new posted for Jackson’s two-part epic “The Hobbit,” the prequel to his epic “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. It will be available to fans at the San Diego event.

“LOTR” certainly springs to mind when you see the poster. On it, the powerful wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen) is paying a visit to his old pal Bilbo (Martin Freeman) in The Shire. They are about to embark on a most excellent adventure through Middle Earth.

Take a look here:

The simple but evocative poster debut on Jackson’s Facebook page where he said, “Hi everyone. Here’s an exclusive Comic Con poster. Be sure to get your copy in San Diego and let me know what you think of it! Cheers, Peter J.” What a swell guy.

“The Hobbit” recently wrapped photography, and is headed to SDCC next Friday, where Jackson and cast members will discuss the film and hopefully bring some surprises.

The films also star newcomers Richard Armitage and Benedict Cumberbatch, plus “LOTR” vets Andy Serkis, Hugo Weaving, Cate Blanchett, Christopher Lee, Ian Holm, Elijah Wood and Orlando Bloom.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” opens December 14, with “There and Back Again” following in 2013.