Garbage selects first single from ‘Not Your Kind of People’

“Blood for Poppies” will be the first single from Garbage”s “Not Your Kind Of People,” our May 15.

We’ll have to wait until March 18 to hear the song, but the video has already been shot in Los Angeles by director/photographer Matt Irwin. We wonder if it sounds like “I Hate Love,” another album track that the band circulated last month.

[More after the jump…]

“Not Your Kind of People” will be released in both a standard and deluxe configuration, with the deluxe featuring five additional songs. As you can see, the covers are both a lower case G. Oddly it”s the same font and lower case G that Garth Brooks has used for years now for his merchandise. We doubt you copyright a font of a letter as your logo and there”s probably not that much crossover between audiences.

Anyway, Garbage also posted a video, embedded below, revealing the track listing for the two versions. We’ve listed the songs below, as well as included the band’s expanded tour itinerary.

Tracklisting for Standard Version

1. Automatic Systematic Habit

2. Big Bright World

3. Blood For Poppies

4. Control

5. Not Your Kind Of People

6. Felt

7. I Hate Love

8. Sugar

9. Battle In Me

10. Man On A Wire

11. Beloved Freak

Tracklisting for Deluxe Version

1. Automatic Systematic Habit

2. Big Bright World

3. Blood For Poppies

4. Control

5. Not Your Kind Of People

6. Felt

7. I Hate Love

8. Sugar

9. Battle In Me

10. Man On A Wire

11. Beloved Freak

12. The One

13. What Girls Are Made Of

14. Bright Tonight

15. Show Me



Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Garbage 2012 Tour Dates



APRIL

9th Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre – SOLD OUT

10th Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre – SOLD OUT

14th Las Vegas, NV Pearl at the Palms Hotel*

16th Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre*

17th Tempe, AZ The Marquee*

20th Houston, TX House of Blues*

21st Austin, TX La Zona Rosa*

22nd Dallas, TX KDGE Edge Fest – FC Dallas Stadium

24th Aspen, CO Belly Up*

25th Denver, CO Ogden Theater*

27th Salt Lake City, UT In The Venue*





MAY

9th London, England Troxy – SOLD OUT

11th St. Petersburg, Russia Jubilenyi Hall

12th Moscow, Russia Crocus City Hall

16th Paris, France Olympia – SOLD OUT



JUNE

16th Hultsfred, Sweden Hultsfred Festival

17th Aarhus, Denmark Northside Festival

22nd Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany Southside Festival

23rd Scheessel, Germany Hurricane Festival, Red Stage

24th Paris, France Solidays Festival

28th Werchter, Belgium Rock Werchter, Pyramid Marquee

29th Arras, France Main Square Festival



JULY

6th Bucharest, Romania B’Estfest

14th Bilbao, Spain BBK Live Festival

19th Oporto, Portugal Mares Vivas Festival

