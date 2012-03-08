Garbage selects first single from ‘Not Your Kind of People’

“Blood for Poppies” will be the first single from Garbage”s “Not Your Kind Of People,” our May 15.

We’ll have to wait until March 18 to hear the song, but the video has already been shot in Los Angeles by director/photographer Matt Irwin. We wonder if it sounds like “I Hate Love,” another album track that the band circulated last month.

“Not Your Kind of People” will be released in both a standard and deluxe configuration, with the deluxe featuring five additional songs. As you can see, the covers are both a lower case G. Oddly it”s the same font and lower case G that Garth Brooks has used for years now for his merchandise. We doubt you copyright a font of a letter as your logo and there”s probably not that much crossover between audiences.

Anyway, Garbage also posted a video, embedded below, revealing the track listing for the two versions. We’ve listed the songs below, as well as included the band’s expanded tour itinerary.

Tracklisting for Standard Version
1. Automatic Systematic Habit 
2. Big Bright World                   
3. Blood For Poppies                 
4. Control                                  
5. Not Your Kind Of People      
6. Felt                                        
7. I Hate Love                           
8. Sugar                                     
9. Battle In Me                          
10. Man On A Wire                   
11. Beloved Freak  

Tracklisting for Deluxe Version
12. The One
13. What Girls Are Made Of
14. Bright Tonight
15. Show Me
 

Garbage 2012 Tour Dates
 
APRIL
9th                    Los Angeles, CA                    El Rey Theatre – SOLD OUT
10th                  Los Angeles, CA                    El Rey Theatre – SOLD OUT
14th                  Las Vegas, NV                        Pearl at the Palms Hotel*
16th                  Tucson, AZ                            Rialto Theatre*
17th                  Tempe, AZ                             The Marquee*
20th                  Houston, TX                          House of Blues*
21st                   Austin, TX                              La Zona Rosa*
22nd                 Dallas, TX                               KDGE Edge Fest – FC Dallas Stadium
24th                  Aspen, CO                             Belly Up*
25th                  Denver, CO                           Ogden Theater*
27th                  Salt Lake City, UT                  In The Venue*
 
 
MAY
9th                      London, England                Troxy – SOLD OUT
11th                    St. Petersburg, Russia        Jubilenyi Hall
12th                    Moscow, Russia                  Crocus City Hall
16th                    Paris, France                        Olympia – SOLD OUT
 
JUNE
16th                  Hultsfred, Sweden                   Hultsfred Festival
17th                  Aarhus, Denmark                    Northside Festival
22nd                 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany Southside Festival
23rd                  Scheessel, Germany                Hurricane Festival, Red Stage
24th                  Paris, France                            Solidays Festival
28th                  Werchter, Belgium                  Rock Werchter, Pyramid Marquee
29th                  Arras, France                           Main Square Festival
 
JULY
6th                    Bucharest, Romania                   B’Estfest
14th                  Bilbao, Spain                               BBK Live Festival
19th                  Oporto, Portugal                        Mares Vivas Festival
 

Blood For Poppies GARBAGE Not Your Kind Of People

