Garbage sets first dates of 2012 world tour, finishes first album in since 2005

Garbage”s reunion is definitely a reality. The Shirley Manson-led band has announced the first two dates of their 2012 world tour. The quartet, whose last release was 2005″s “Bleed Like Me,” will start their global jaunt in Russia in St. Petersburg on May 11, followed by Moscow on May. 12.

In a note on their Facebook page, the band members wrote in a post entitled “Buckle up and away we go: All aboard”:

“We are beyond thrilled to revisit Russia where we have played to incredible and memorable crowds over the years, where we have seen so many wonderous things and met so many lovely fans.

These are the first dates to be confirmed on our world tour of 2012 but we rush to assure Garbage fans all over the world that there are many more dates yet to be announced. Stay tuned. We will announce them here as soon as they are confirmed.



We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your continued support. It is the outpouring of such incredible enthusiasm that propelled us to make this new record and to get back out on the road to play for you all again.”

A few hours later, the band came back to tease that they had just approved final mastering of the album, which will have 11 tracks. The album title is forthcoming.

Garbage, which also includes Butch Vig, Steve Marker and Duke Erikson, have been recording in Los Angeles, as we previously reported.

In an interview in the December issue of British music magazine Mojo, Manson says the new album, which will be out in the Spring, includes such title as “Automatic Systematic,” “Habit, “Blood Poppies,” and “I Hate Love.” Sounds upbeat, doesn”t it? But then, again, she”s only happy when it rains.

She further said, “We don”t care if the new material sounded like the first record, the third record or any record, it just needed to sound authentic to who we are as a band.”

Manson says the hiatus came in part because of previous label Interscope”s reaction to Bleed Like Me,” which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, but didn”t sell as well as its predecessors. She and Vig saw each other at a friend”s memorial service in 2010 and that got the reunion discussion rolling.