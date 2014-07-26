Gareth Edwards teases Rodan, Mothra, Ghidorah for ‘Godzilla 2’

07.26.14 4 years ago

SAN DIEGO – Legendary Pictures is still beaming off the blockbuster success of Gareth Edwards' “Godzilla,” which has taken in $491.3 million worldwide since May. That led to Edwards landing a new “Star Wars” film that will be released in 2016. Legendary doesn't want the heat from “Godzilla” to fade too quickly and returned to Comic-Con this year to tease “Godzilla 2.”  

Edwards wasn't on hand, but he appeared in a video introduction to thank the fans and joke about how he'll be preoccupied for awhile on “a small little sci-fi film” (the aforementioned “Star Wars” flick). But, the video also featured Godzilla himself – in daylight – roaring on what appeared to be Alcatraz Island. Edwards joked, “I don't even know what he's saying. Who does he think he is? Bryan Cranston?”

After the video, Legendary CEO Thomas Tull then played a clip from the Monarch agency that teased three new monsters who could appear in “Godzilla 2”: Rodan, Mothra and Ghidorah.

Neither Tull nor Edwards revealed when they think “Godzilla 2” will hit theaters, but at a minimum, it will be some time in 2017 or beyond.

