Garth Brooks nabs No. 1 album in the country from Britney Spears debut

Garth Brooks” boxed set “Blame It All on My Roots: Five Decades of Influence” claims the No. 1 spot on The Billboard 200 album sales chart this week, despite a percentage drop in sales. The six-CD, two-DVD, Walmart exclusive collection moved 146,000 copies, 11% down from the previous week”s tally which debuted at No. 3.
It betters One Direction”s “Midnight Memories,” which slips No. 1 to No. 2 with 117,000 (-79%). Kelly Clarkson”s “Wrapped In Red” is behind it, climbing No. 6 to No. 3 (112,000, -15%).
Britney Spears” “Britney Jean” starts at No. 4 with 107,000. Her previous “Femme Fatale” made it to No. 1 with 276,000 its first week. This bow of the new set, her eighth studio album, is the lowest sales start for a studio set from the singer.
The Robertsons” “Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas” set falls No. 4 to No. 5 (105,000, -23%). Eminem”s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” descends No. 2 to No. 6 (84,000, -58%).
A capella group Pentatonix flies up the chart with EP “PTXmas” from No. 29 to No. 7 (60,000, +119%), helped by the success of single release “Little Drummer Boy.” The video for the song has logged more than 16 million views on YouTube.
Michael Buble”s 2011 chart-topper “Christmas” returns to the top tier of the chart, ascending No. 16 to No. 8 (57,000, +10%). Katy Perry”s “Prism” moves No. 5 to No. 9 (51,000, -62%) while Mary J. Blige”s holiday album “A Mary Christmas” slides up No. 15 to No. 10 (51,000, -10%).
Albums sales are down 17% compared to last week and down 16% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 8% for the year so far.
