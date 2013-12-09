Garth Brooks reveals 2014 world tour plans on Good Morning America

Garth Brooks is finally ready to return to the road. This morning, the country star told Good Morning America that next year he’ll embark on a world tour.

When AP recently interviewed Brooks, he spoke in generalities about how he’d planned to spend 2014, the year his youngest daughter graduates from high school and goes off to college.

On Good Morning America, Brooks seemed initially hesitant to reveal his plans, but host Robin Roberts got it out of him. “We’re going on a world tour in 2014,” Brooks said. “I can’t believe I just did that, but you are a doll. It sure feels good to get to throw your hat back in the ring.”

No specific dates or cities have been announced.

Brooks recently proved his following is still strong, earning high ratings for his “Live from Las Vegas” CBS special and entering the Billboard top 10 at No. 3 with his new box set “Blame It All on My Roots.”