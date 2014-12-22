Garth Brooks totally crashed Justin Timberlake’s Nashville concert

On December 19, Justin Timberlake was playing to a sold-out crowd at Nashville”s Bridgestone Arena when something magical happened.

You can”t play a live show in the Country Music Capitol of the World™ without covering at least one country classic. It”s in the rules*. So Timberlake decided to regale the crowd with iconic bar song “Friends in Low Places.”

But you can”t sing a Garth Brooks song without the legend himself, obviously. Out of blue, Timberlake takes a step back to introduce Brooks to the stage, and the crowd goes (understandably) wild.

*Totally not a real rule…but it should be.