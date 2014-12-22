Garth Brooks totally crashed Justin Timberlake’s Nashville concert

#Justin Timberlake
12.22.14

On December 19, Justin Timberlake was playing to a sold-out crowd at Nashville”s Bridgestone Arena when something magical happened.

You can”t play a live show in the Country Music Capitol of the World™ without covering at least one country classic. It”s in the rules*. So Timberlake decided to regale the crowd with iconic bar song “Friends in Low Places.” 

But you can”t sing a Garth Brooks song without the legend himself, obviously. Out of blue, Timberlake takes a step back to introduce Brooks to the stage, and the crowd goes (understandably) wild.

*Totally not a real rule…but it should be.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake
TAGSConcertCOUNTRY MUSICFriends In Low PlacesGARTH BROOKSJUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP