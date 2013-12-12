Garth Brooks is gearing up for a three-year long world tour: Video

Talk about a comeback: Garth Brooks isn’t just going on a world tour, which he revealed to “Good Morning America” earlier this week — he hopes to be on the road for three years. Watch Brooks discuss the details with the ladies on “The Talk” in the video below.

Brooks said he’ll rehearse with his band at the Wynn Encore Theatre in Las Vegas, the site of his recent solo residency and upcoming January gigs, before he embarks on the extensive tour.

“The whole goal in life is to make whatever you”ve done before look small,” Brooks says. “So, the 2014 world tour will be the first of probably a three-year world tour. I”m excited. I”m very excited.”

The country star’s new boxed set “Blame It All on My Roots: Five Decades of Influence” — currently the No. 1 album in the country — features covers of some of his favorite artists. On “The Talk,” he does a killer Stevie Wonder impression, praises Kiss and says singing like Freddie Mercury was the biggest challenge of the new record.