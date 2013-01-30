Gary Allan earns his first No. 1 on The Billboard 200

Gary Allan takes the summit on The Billboard 200 as his album “Set You Free” debuts at No. 1. It”s the country singer”s first chart-topper on the sales tally, with 106,000 copies sold. His previous best sales week with “Tough All Over” when it bowed with 99,000 in 2005; his previous chart high-water mark was with that album and 2007″s “Living Hard,” both of which peaked at No. 3. His last album, 2010″s “Get Off on the Pain,” sold 65,000 and made it to No. 5 in its first week.

The Lumineers find themselves at a new peak on the 200 as their self-titled set rises No. 7 to No. 3 (50,000, +31%). The “Pitch Perfect” soundtrack sits tight at No. 3 (44,000, -1%).

New compilation “2013 Grammy Nominees” starts on the chart at No. 4 with 41,000. As implied by its title, it features artists with nods for the February show, including The Black Keys, Kelly Clarkson and Adele. The last comp of its type, “2012 Grammy Nominees,” sold 52,000 last year, also making it to No. 4.

“Kidz Bop 23” slip No. 2 to No. 5 (40,000, -50%), Mumford & Sons” “Babel” ascends No. 9 to No. 6 (38,000, +51%) and A$AP Rocky”s “Long.Live.A$AP” No. 1 album falls to No. 7 (38,000, -73%). Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” descends No. 5 to No. 8 (36,000, -7%), Taylor Swift”s “Red” moves No. 4 to No. 9 (32,000, -21%) and the soundtrack to “Les Miserables” shift No. 6 to No. 10 (27,000, -29%).

Album sales this week were down 1% compared to last week and down 9% compared to the same week last year. Total sales for the year are down 1% over last year so far.