Gaslight Anthem’s new single ‘Rollin’ and Tumblin’: Could the rockers top the charts?

The Gaslight Anthem are back with their particular brand of high-octane, heartbroken New Jersey-bred rock in new single “Rollin' and Tumblin'.”

The song is from the group's next album “Get Hurt,” due on Aug. 19, and they'll be previewing it on tour all summer, some dates with Against Me! (who we caught up with last week).

“Get Hurt” comes on the heels of 2012's “Handwritten,” which put the band on the map with the help of single “45.” Their first album in 2008, “The '59 Sound,” didn't crack the 200; 2010's “American Slang” made it to No. 16. “Handwritten” peaked at No. 3, so I'm thinking August may be a celebratory month for The Gaslight Anthem, who could potentially hook their first No. 1 on the album sales chart.

Now, back to the song: I will say this won't be the first time I (and many others) have compared Gaslight Anthem to their hero Bruce Springsteen. It won't be my last. And at this juncture, they're simply trolling me with the line “Baby, I was born on the 4th of July.”

Here is the tracklist for “Get Hurt”:

1. Stay Vicious

2. 1,000 Years

3. Get Hurt

4. Stray Paper

5. Helter Skeleton

6. Underneath the Ground

7. Rollin” and Tumblin”

8. Red Violins

9. Selected Poems

10. Ain”t That a Shame

11. Break Your Heart