B

Gaslight Anthem’s new single ‘Rollin’ and Tumblin’: Could the rockers top the charts?

#Bruce Springsteen
06.24.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

“You say I'm hopelessly devoted to misery…”

Lana?

The Gaslight Anthem are back with their particular brand of high-octane, heartbroken New Jersey-bred rock in new single “Rollin' and Tumblin'.”

The song is from the group's next album “Get Hurt,” due on Aug. 19, and they'll be previewing it on tour all summer, some dates with Against Me! (who we caught up with last week).

“Get Hurt” comes on the heels of 2012's “Handwritten,” which put the band on the map with the help of single “45.” Their first album in 2008, “The '59 Sound,” didn't crack the 200; 2010's “American Slang” made it to No. 16. “Handwritten” peaked at No. 3, so I'm thinking August may be a celebratory month for The Gaslight Anthem, who could potentially hook their first No. 1 on the album sales chart.

Now, back to the song: I will say this won't be the first time I (and many others) have compared Gaslight Anthem to their hero Bruce Springsteen. It won't be my last. And at this juncture, they're simply trolling me with the line “Baby, I was born on the 4th of July.”

Here is the tracklist for “Get Hurt”:

1. Stay Vicious
2. 1,000 Years
3. Get Hurt
4. Stray Paper
5. Helter Skeleton
6. Underneath the Ground
7. Rollin” and Tumblin”
8. Red Violins
9. Selected Poems
10. Ain”t That a Shame
11. Break Your Heart

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bruce Springsteen
TAGSagainst me!american slangBRUCE SPRINGSTEENGaslight Anthemget hurtHandwrittenthe gaslight anthem

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP