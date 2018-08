If you need to catch up on “Game of Thrones” before it returns this Sunday and get a kicky haircut, Funny or Die's “Gay of Thrones” is a good one-stop shop. You'll get all the updates on Khaleesi's ferocity while the chattiest man alive hacks at your bangs. Perfect!

In this episode, Jeffery Self (of Logo's “Jeffery and Cole Casserole”) makes a cameo as the befuddled salon patron. Don't be surprised when the term “blonde Cher” gets thrown around.