Gender politics and the casting of ‘Star Wars’

Two weeks ago, I was at WonderCon, and I got to spend a bit of time with one of my favorite people. She's got a ten-year-old daughter who is a nascent geek, and we talked a bit about her very mixed feelings about the iconography that her daughter is dealing with as she finds her way through pop culture right now.
I was struck by one story in particular. Her daughter's favorite character right now is the Black Widow, and my friend wanted to buy some original art for her daughter. Every single image she found, though, was exactly the sort of over-the-top cheesecake shot that you'd expect. No matter what pose they had her in, the emphasis was firmly on both boobs and butt, and my friend ended up so irritated that she had to finally commission an artist to draw the character with her shirt completely buttoned up.
Even so, there was a photo she took at WonderCon of her daughter standing with a cosplayer dressed as Black Widow, and that sheer geek joy that I remember so vividly from my own younger years and that I see on the faces of my own kids is just radiating off of her daughter in the image. To her, Black Widow is a hero, pure and simple, and all of the larger conversations about representation and exploitation don't factor in for her. To that little girl, she looks at Black Widow, and she sees someone who stands side-by-side with Captain America, someone who is strong and funny and capable, and that is incredibly important for every young person. It is important that kids (and adults, for that matter) be able to look at pop culture and see some reflection of who they are and where they're from, and for them to see that there is a place in this larger world where they will fit, no matter what it is that they want to do.
Can I be honest? Even with all of this still fresh on my mind, I didn't see today's online reaction to the “Star Wars” casting coming.
The news about today's table read was, I thought, an interesting glimpse at who we'll be seeing in the new film, but I didn't think it told us anything more than that. Daisy Ridley seems to be playing a crucial role in the new films, and I offered up my guess that her position in the seating around that table today might be a clue as to who she's playing. Do I know for sure that she's the daughter of Han Solo and Carrie Fisher? Nope. She could be playing something totally different.
I was most excited by the inclusion of John Boyega today, but not because of his race. I was excited because I thought Boyega gave a great performance in “Attack The Block,” and I want to see him continue to work. I think he's got this great sense of presence, a real gravity onscreen, and it's going to be cool to see him make the jump to this kind of giant-canvass movie.
If what I've heard is correct, and I'm doing my best to not know too much about the movie, the roles that Boyega and Ridley are playing are the ostensible leads of the movie. When I saw the immediate uproar about representation happen, I understood that this is part of an ongoing push to change the way things work, and that for many of the people making the noise today, this is the single most important issue regarding pop culture right now.
I also had a pretty strong feeling that simply making it a numbers game is a dangerously reductive way to approach things. If they filled the cast with exactly 51% women, but those roles were all thin and forgettable, has anything been gained? If we end up with two great characters who drive the entire trilogy, and one is a young black man and the other is a young woman, are we really going to call this a failure just because there aren't more of them in the film?
Isn't it more important to look at the finished piece as a whole and to see what, if anything, it adds to this conversation? When my friend was complaining about the Black Widow situation at WonderCon, she's talking about something that is out there, something that is ongoing, something that sends a destructive message that even the artists involved don't seem to fully understand, and I think her anger at that is entirely justified. The way the comic industry treats women, just on a visual level, is juvenile at best, and it's one of the reasons I can't call myself an active comic book fan anymore.
But I would argue that a big part of the problem, both for the comic industry and for the movie business, is about a sort of insidious intellectual laziness more than anything else. Hollywood tells the stories they tell the way they tell them with the characters that they use because that is how they have always done things, and those are the things that make money. If you truly want to get Hollywood's attention, then you have got to reward the things that you feel reflect the world view you want to see and you have to punish the things that don't.
You can't go halfway with it, either. Trust me… they're starting to get the point, but just on the most minimal surface level. They look at the box-office for “Frozen” or the way “The Hunger Games” is performing, and they see “oh, good, animated musicals make money” or “we should buy more YA books.” They don't see it through the same filter that so many of you do. Hollywood's not exactly colorblind, but the only color that truly matters to them is green.
JJ Abrams will not be the only filmmaker to make a “Star Wars” movie. He may not even be the only one to make a movie in this particular trilogy. The important thing is that he is the first filmmaker to tackle “Star Wars” since George Lucas stepped aside, and as a result, this is seen as a pivotal moment for the series. Whatever template Abrams sets down in this film will have a strong influence over the rest of the series moving forward, at least for the immediate future.
And while there are some people who have brought up some very relevant missteps that Abrams has made (the Alice Eve underwear scene in “Star Trek Into Darkness” truly is an indefensible mistake on every level), it's important to note that he's also been responsible for creating some very interesting and discussion-worthy female characters, especially in his TV work. I never saw “Felicity,” so I can't address that, but I think both Sydney from “Alias” and Kate from “Lost” were characters that challenged conventional ideas about the roles women should play on genre shows, at least when the shows began. I'm not sure I think that tracked all the way through either show, but at least at the start, these characters seemed like they were smart reactions to the way women are normally marginalized or forced into very narrow and restrictive roles in pop culture.
What I found discouraging this afternoon was the way people immediately made the decision that the film has already failed in its representation of both women and people of color. I made a comment to that effect today, and I was immediately barraged by people who had their arguments ready to go. I was especially sad to see people who I feel like I've had friendly relationships automatically turning this into an all-or-nothing battle. When I said that it seems premature to already decide what this film is or isn't based on a simple cast list, and not even a complete one, someone said I was trying to shut down the women in the conversation by accusing them of “hysteria.” It bothered me because (A) I didn't accuse anyone of anything, and especially not of something as loaded and ridiculous as “hysteria,” and (B) I'm not saying that the urge to push pop culture to do things better is a bad thing. Not at all. I think it's important, but I don't think the way to affect change is to immediately crank the online outrage machine up to 11 every time anything happens.
“Star Wars” looms large in this conversation because of what a titan of pop culture it is, and because it will no doubt continue to be a major force in the years ahead. My friend, who has been a lifelong film geek herself, wants her daughter to be able to look at these films and be able to lose herself in them. It's easy to point at Princess Leia and say that she's the answer to the overall question of how “Star Wars” treats women, and it's true… Leia has moments of great strength in the films. But when the overwhelming image of Leia in fandom now is her in a gold bikini bound at the end of a chain, is it her strength that is celebrated? When her role in the story was ultimately reduced to “Will she fall in love with Han Solo or not?”, is that a character you want to hold up as a role model?
Borys Kit pointed out that there's at least one more major role still to be cast, and that it's a female role. No, I don't think that will automatically make everything better, but I also don't think that we know enough to assume that it will make things worse. Until we see how these actors are used in the films, and until we see what sort of arc these characters have, it is too early to take a stand on either side. And if this is a genuine conversation that we all want to have, a conversation that we should be having, then insulting people and telling them that their viewpoint isn't welcome doesn't help anyone. I was blown away at how quickly things went from a mere comment to these condescending dismissals, and I don't buy that it's okay from anyone on any side of the issue.
I may be a white male, but I know what the stakes are in terms of changing the way we tell these stories. I want my kids to grow up in a world where they can see a character as a hero because of what they believe and what they stand for, and I want their gender and their color to be the last thing my kids notice. I want them to think of heroes as anyone who stands up for those who are unable to do so for themselves. I want them to think of heroes as anyone who does the right thing regardless of the cost. I want them to think of heroes as anyone.
The way to get there is by encouraging strong voices to tell stories that matter to them, and to show the system that there is a financial reward for doing so. The way to get there is to support work that reflects those ideals and to be unafraid to call films out that fail completely at it. The way to make a change is from within, and to have the conversation whenever it's appropriate. And if I refuse to go all in just because of a press release, that is not me saying that the conversation is not worth having. That's just me saying that my own personal sense of outrage is reserved for the outrageous. This is just one of the many problems with the way Hollywood tells stories right now, and until we can empower new voices across the board to tell new stories, this isn't going to change.
Just as “Star Wars” represented a fairly radical shift in mainstream storytelling when it was released in '77, a new film could easily lead the way for a new generation of film fans. I sincerely hope that when we gather in those theaters in December of 2015, we are all able to find ourselves represented in that galaxy far, far away.
You nailed it. The response today was extremely surprising.
Great article, Drew. I understand how badly people want to see more diversity in movies, but today felt like a big overreaction to a partial gathering of the cast. At least one more large female role, and surely lots of smaller ones are yet to be cast, and this is just the first new film of many. I also think people need to remember that when the original trilogy came out nearly 40 years ago, Leia was a pretty progressive female character and casting Billy Dee Williams was a big deal.
One question though, Drew. Do you really think it was indefensible to show Alice Eve in her underwear in the film itself, or just that they used it heavily in the marketing?
I honestly don’t even remember the scene itself that well, but I remember being surprised at the outrage. However, maybe that’s because I am so used to extraneous T&A in movies.
You must be less cynical than me, because I think I know exactly why they shot it; to use it in the trailer and create an almost subconscious arousal in a certain highly targeted demographic of the potential audience.
Drew, I agree about comix and Black Widows, that scene gets specially exploitative in posters and merchandising.
But I don’t agree about the Alice Eve underwear scene thing and I wonder if you for once got swamped by the moral outrage fad of the moment. Tell me she didn’t look absolutely stunning? And I don’t see no miserable look at all on her face, she looks proud of her beauty, she is totally in charge of the scene and of Kirks hormones, and she looks like she is laughing inside. She played a strong smart character, an important part, what the hell is wrong with one sexy funny scene? Women finding that bit offensive are just being jealous.
I wouldn’t say it was necessary, but gratuitous sexuality has always been a part of motion pictures ( and Star Trek). So it wasn’t a mistake on EVERY level. Abrams knew what he was doing.
“Tell me she didn’t look absolutely stunning?
That’s pretty much the issue. Yes, she looked good – and its obvious that is the only reason the scene happened – for titillation, not story or character purposes.
The shot of Alice Eve in her underwear wouldn’t of been such a problem if they’d bothered to round out her character. But Carol Marcus is completely useless in Star Trek Into to Darkness, so the use of her as eye candy seems particularly bad. It was the same problem that I had with Black Widow in Iron Man 2. She served no purpose other then to look good in Black Leather (Although that was one of many issues that I had with that movie).
I agree that the Alice Eve scene was stupid but the uproar was totally out of hand. Chris Hemsworth had an equally gratuitous shirtless scene in Thor 2 and nobody cared.
Would the underwear scene have been more okay if they had included the Cumberbatch shower scene? If they’re going to objectify women, they should equally objectify men.
Actually, they kind of did, Fangirl. There’s a scene earlier in the movie when Kirk is shown getting out of bed in nothing but a small pair of underwear.
I think both scenes were stupid and out of character for a Trek movie, but neither scene was anything to get worked up over. And the selective uproar was annoying. Nobody mentioned the Kirk scene, yet people wanted to lower the flags to half mast over the Carol Marcus scene.
Get out of here with your well reasoned, articulate and elegant piece of writing! You obviously need lessons in snark, cynicism and sarcasm Drew! This junk don’t belong in these here movie-blogger parts!!
Jokes! This is exactly what I’ve been thinking while reading various commentators today – one conversation on Twitter in particular.
Jokes aside, it’s a shame that the conversation is rarely a conversation or any kind of productive argument or criticism these days.
So many of the big voices these days are just so prone to jumping to early conclusions, full of presumption and pessimism.
It’s understandable! Hell, we’re all pretty jaded about the state of some things to varying degrees and at different times.
What really gets me, though is when the language is so snarky, intentionally in-your-stupid-opinions-face! and antagonistic, and then the instigator setting the tone of the conversation is surprised at the response they get – and not only that, but goes on about wanting mature and well put conversation.
It’s kind of ridiculous and it’s certainly getting tired.
It’s refreshing to come here see this kind of output.
Thanks Drew!
Well said! I loathe, I repeat LOATHE how the Internet Outrage Industrial Complex is all queued up and ready to vent their canned, prepackaged opinions the second any news breaks that has even the slightest whiff of controversy or inequity. I hate even more how those opinions quickly come to define the conversation while more measured and thoughtful takes are swallowed up and lost amidst the screaming winds of “righteous” fury. It’s a different subject, but we saw a similar storm of irrational shouting just over a week ago with the whole Game of Thrones controversy … which was truly one of the most ridiculous, stupid, hateful, and wildly overblown things that I have ever seen outside of the comments on a political blog.This “controversy” over the lack of diversity in the newly announced cast of Star Wars hasn’t gotten that bad yet, but I dread that it will because this is so high-profile and we have so long until the film will be released. Casting isn’t complete, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley appear to be the leads, and none of us have seen even a single frame of footage from the movie, but it’s already a travesty, and anyone who attempts to put forward a nuanced, rational interpretation of what we know gets accused of “hysteria”, sexism, racism, or being “pro-rape”.
It genuinely makes me sick.
The Internet punditry loves nothing more than when someone – anyone – gives them an opportunity to stand on a soapbox so that they can cry out “For Shame!” in the loudest and most grandiose terms possible. It’s what they live for – I’d go so far as to say that it’s one of the reasons that they exist at all. The writers get to feel like they’re performing some kind of valuable public service by policing us on the perceived faults in our morality, and the people who own their websites get to cackle to themselves behind the scenes as the outrage drives page views and puts advertising revenue into their pockets. Everybody wins … except for those people who would like to discuss things in a balanced, reasonable manner. Those people who can appreciate the nuance and complexity of an intelligent conversation can’t be mobilized or monetized so easily, so these vultures go after the easily outraged and the people who speak before they think.
Thank goodness for the people who are able to converse like adults without shouting, frothing at the mouth, or spewing like lowest kind of hateful garbage. Thank you for your thoughts, and thank you to Drew for his thoughtful, heartfelt, and reasonable opinion. This is why I come to HitFix.
My concern is that it’ll just be parallels to the past trilogies: Ridley is Han and Leia’s daughter and she’s training or already is a Jedi Knight and the new “chosen one”. Boytega is a prince. Driver is a rogue. Serkis is Driver’s partner. Etc.
I obviously know nothing about the films, yet, I also don’t believe its so out there to have these concerns considering Abrams has a good chunk of his career devoted to symmetry within franchises and RETURN OF THE JEDI, the prequels and even Indiana Jones movies themselves fell prey to “echo” story making.
Is it more harmful to have a female character just be essentially a mirror of a male character who, when first debuted in a film, was so iconic like Luke or Han? Will the characters, regardless of race or gender, be just as fresh and original as Luke, Han, and Leia felt like they were in May 1977? I know they are pretty much archetypes from science fiction/fantasy stories, but, they seemed new just like Indiana Jones did.
Will Ridley, or Wonder Woman, just be there to roll their eyes at the “boys”, step in and do it better, then quietly step back again so the guys are sure to be seen as the leads? Like every other female character on a family sitcom?
If all this does happen, will we point it out? Should we point it out? Should we just say “Oh, well at least there’s a female and/or African-American Jedi Knight” or “Well, at least Wonder Woman is finally in the movies”? Are we, the audience, so far ahead of the movies that we should just allow them to stay behind us and never catch up?
I don’t know.
I’m going to bed.
I can only hope that if we have more echoing in this new trilogy, it can perhaps be echoing BOTH of the previous trilogies, not just the OT. That might help things feel a little less rote, at any rate, and maybe even promote some peace among the fan tribes (if that’s even something they care about doing).
“If they filled the cast with exactly 51% women, but those roles were all thin and forgettable, has anything been gained? If we end up with two great characters who drive the entire trilogy, and one is a young black man and the other is a young woman, are we really going to call this a failure just because there aren’t more of them in the film?”
Thank you. Thank you. This article is eloquent and spot on. That quote above is what I’ve been internally screaming all day — I don’t have the patience to entangle myself and my opinions on the Twittersphere.
On a side note — I’d be willing to bet money that the final major female role goes to Lupita Nyong’o.
She certainly is the it girl right now, but I thought I read it would be Boyega’s character’s mother and the ages aren’t close to right.
What is “age” to an alien species?
I think having more female characters in Star Wars is important but I also having one important female character with a lot of positive qualities can do a lot too. The Hunger Games books/movies have more than one female characters but other than Katniss, most of them end up being victims or are villains. You just need Katniss to inspire girls.
I’d take Devin Faraci’s outrage more seriously if almost all the articles about Star Wars at Badass Digest hadn’t been negative or at least snarky. If there was at least three female characters in the cast he’d still find something else to complain about. It’s like he thought “Well they cast a black actor in a lead role so I can’t accuse Abrams or Lucasfilm of lacking racial diversity…”
The Phantom Menace also had a young black actor among its lead characters.
I would love to see Devin’ s reaction when Boyega is revealed to be playing a CGI alien with a ghetto gangbanger accent.
I don’t know…
Gender and race representation in entertainment has been such a hot button issue and so prevalent as a talking point, that it surprises and disappoints me that when creating a whole new story, where there’s almost unlimited freedom in how to continue the biggest franchise that ever existed, they decided to keep with the status quo of overwhelmingly white male casting.
It’s no surprise to me that there’s been a kneejerk reaction to this announcement. It’s really quite unacceptable.
I hope the rest of the casting is more representative of what is supposed to be an entire galaxy of cultures.
Drew, do you know if Domhnall is going to have a decent size role? When you say one is white above, I’m pretty sure you’re referring to Driver, which I guess means Gleeson doesn’t have much of a part?
Gleeson might be playing a robot.
Well it wouldn’t be the first time, if true. :)
It’s science fiction. We don’t know what race, gender or species any of these new characters might be. Andy Serkis might be playing Jar Jar’ s granddaughter. Von Sydow might be playing a gay Sarlacc. Kathleen Kennedy might be playing the voice of a super-intelligent shade of the color blue.
While I appreciate the sentiment, you guys are giving Abrams (& Disney) way to much credit. They aren’t that forward thinking.
Part of me thinks a big problem with the casting is that, from the sound of the rumors, the younger cast members might wind up being sidelined so the 70 and 50 something vanguard can have one more moment of glory. If the OT heroes are simply there in roles comparable to Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon or Yoda as mentors, then that’s not really a problem, but if they’re expected to fill the same archetypal roles as 30 or more years ago, that’s a problem for all sorts of reasons, not the least of which is it robs focus that could be spent on the new generation. Perhaps if we didn’t have to worry about giving Han, Leia and Luke headlining status there might be more room for some more racial and sexual diversity in the cast (or maybe it would just be filled with more white guys, anyway).
I don’t think this will happen. I think Abrams (of all people) knows how important it is to have a fresh young cast front and center. He’s done that many times before, and it’s one of the things he excels at. I do think the original actors will probably have more of a role than they did before. (I’d love to read Arndt’s script in two years.) But I think JJ will make the protagonists the new generation.
Thank you for sharing this.
Today’s reaction to the casting announcement has been surprising and borderline shameful. (Even more so than the standard prejudice we’ve come to expect from online pre-release reactions.)
Beyond the issues of equality and representation — which I absolutely agree are issues worthy of thoughtful discussion and consideration — I am concerned that neither side of the debate seems to consider that, perhaps, in addition to these topics, we might foster an environment where young women can feel open to relate as totally to a male character as she does a female character. Likewise, where a young man can relate equally to a female character.
When I think of the profound impact that the thematic journeys of characters in their stories have had on me, gender doesn’t tend to enter the picture. The transcendent humanity is what inspires.
I, too, am disgusted that this issue would be reduced to quantitative standards. One narrative-driving, active female character can be worth more than a legion of affirmative casts.
It is also particularly depressing that the two modern successes held up as proof of the value of female-lead films (Frozen and The Hunger Games) are plagued with issues of narrative balance and inactive main characters. We don’t need more female characters, we need better ones.
Are you really suggesting Katniss Everdeen is an inactive main character? Hell, no.
I’m with De Luca on this one. I don’t think I understand what you mean by “inactive main characters” if you are including those two films.
Perhaps “reactive” would be more appropriate in context?
I’m certainly not a HUNGER GAMES expert, but it seemed to me that after her inciting decision to replace her sister, the story happens to Katniss rather than her driving it. This is perfectly fine for a survivor narrative, but when we’re talking about moral exemplars or strong examples of female characters — I imagine the bar a bit higher than adequately occupying narrative space.
It is the decisive, character-arcing decisions that effect the course of the story out of which rich themes are born. As I said in my original post, I think it is the thematic weight the characters carry that makes them strong, not the literal weight.
I think one reason people have responded so well to Frozen and the Hunger Games films is that the female leads are three-dimensional, flawed, interesting characters. I don’t think women in films should have to be active and (literally) kicking ass in every scene of the film to be considered “strong.”
It’s a well written argument and I’m not denying that things went from zero to sixty extremely quickly. As with anything, the final product speaks for itself. But LucasFilm, and most certainly JJ Abrams, are no novices at creating buzz. So while the main two roles may go to a young woman and a young black man, the buzz they created didn’t make things feel all that new. And so it’s not a surprise that the counterbuzz points that out. To entirely condemn the whole endeavor at this early stage is premature, but to point it out is the right of every fan, especially female ones who long for a more kickass female representation on screen in a movie series this iconic and groundbreaking.
You cite JJ’s history with creating interesting and discussion worthy females, so did Joss, and while he’s given females a major role in Avengers, look at the example you cite with your friend. Her kid is not itching to be Maria Hill (although she would be a worthy hero to look up to).
Tarring and feathering anyone so quickly is just inciting the mob without the full proof and I’m sorry you got dinged with that, but as there will be COUNTLESS arguments and debates from the online blogosphere from now until December 2015, why not let one of those arguments be what kind of film and message Star Wars VII is sending? God knows there’ll be every kind of argument about everything else. And if the discussion can be had now and perhaps, heard by the powers that be before the release date, and some measure of change is exacted, then wouldn’t the discussion have been worth it?
Conclusions should be left until the proof is viewed, but a discussion like this, in a movie as iconic and looming such as this, SHOULD and MUST be had at every turn.
I respect your writing, Drew, and have been reading you for years, since you were on AICN. But your argument has a flaw – you make a point that I agree 100% with, which is that you want your kids to grow up thinking that a hero can be anyone. That is the ultimate goal. But as both a woman and a person of ethnicity, the first step to that is to make our children believe that a hero can be EVERYONE. And in order to do that, you NEED to show faces of color, and faces different than the normal white male that colors everything on the pop spectrum. Once they see that everyone can be a hero, then will they believe anyone can.
We should show faces of colour, yes. But not just token faces of colour. The story has to be served, the actor has to be selected based not on his skin tone but on his personality and skill. Like Drew I’m wowed that John Boyega is in, he was so good in Attack the Block. I hope he gets to play a similar kind of streetwise brave rascal because he did it so well. And if he is to play a different kind of persona I trust Abrams have found him to nail that personality. Abrams is an excellent chooser and guider of actors. Unlike Lucas who I think totally miscast or misdirected the not so versatile Samuel Jackson as a gentleman Jedi warrior, he didn’t work at all for me and seemed an out of place token black man. There should be more variety but not just to be politically correct, it must also be creatively correct.
There’s hearing the story you want to hear told. But there’s also shaping the conversation about what that story might be, or the thought process behind it. I’m encouraged by his choice of John Boyega – Attack the Block was the perfect surprise movie, and additionally encouraged that there might be another female role to be cast. But how many times are actors of different skin tone not even considered? Or how easily can a male character be changed to female without affecting the script?
There’s a larger systemic problem, of which the conversation about Jennifer Lee is but one part of the discussion. (Incidentally, Drew, might I propose that that be the subject of your next post? Separate of the Star Wars discussion, it would honestly be an interesting discussion highlighted from a white male perspective of your niche in the movie critiquing and discussion world).
But I think what the outrage over reading some tea leaves is what Geena Davis points to in this article: [www.hollywoodreporter.com]
The outrage in the tea leaves stems not only from the perspective of main characters, but also the worlds JJ is going to be creating. Perhaps the story he is telling will be what we all hope it to be – grand, epic, and all inclusive, and those actors announced today quiets the discussions started today. But also, perhaps the discussion today can influence the larger shape of the movie and the worlds therein. Maybe some AD populates the background of Tatooine or Naboo with a closer attention to detail on background extras, or more minor characters cast diversely.
There are a lot of ways to address the issue without it necessarily affecting the story that JJ wants to tell while also allowing for the conversation to occur (preferably without it devolving into extremism). But the conversation and discussion must occur.
I agree that the argument about diversity is valid, but an important corollary to Drew’s point about the new cast being composed of a woman, a black guy and a latino is balance in the cast. In other words, at the end of the day, there are the good guys and bad guys in movies like this. There are three set in stone good guys with the old cast already, unless they are going to go crazy and make luke a sith. I think I’m safe in saying Boyega and Ridley will be “good guys”. In other words, that half of the cast is pretty filled out. Would it really mean anything if they threw another minority into the mix if it just ended up being another generic “evil hispanic/black guy” or worse “evil/vampy woman”? I think when you are dealing with such a well established cannon as star wars, this is as good as you can hope for unless they started axing returning characters from the script. More diverse characters will prabably be introduced in future movies, but there are story considerations, the biggest being if they cram too many new characters and the old crew end up being glorified cameos, then why bother. If I’m right and Boyega and Ridley going to be more front and center as this new series progresses, I think that will be a very satisfying move. Trying to make it all happen in this movie will just seem forced and make it so much more likely that somebody is stereotypically cast. Neither will help wider perceptions of gender/race
DREW — Jennifer Lee directed two big animated hits for Disney and loves sci-fi and you think she should get a shot to do something different? I’m pretty sure Andrew Stanton killed any future opportunity for her in that direction.
this response was so eloquent and everything i wanted to say. thank you so much.
Great piece. Though I wonder, as in the case of Alice Eve and her underwear, how many readers of a certain demographic were eager to click from the main page, due to the picture of Princess Leia.
I was just a little kid when Return of the Jedi first came out but I do remember hearing a few complaints about the costume she was wearing in Jabbas palace even back then. But I don’t think perverted men or teenage boys drooling over here gold bikini is representative of the Star Wars fanbase as a whole.
But those scenes in the movie have more to do with the repulsiveness of Jabba The Hutt. Instead of crying of feeling sorry for herself, you see a Leia who is calm and calculating and when the moment is right, she is the one who kills Jabba and gets R2 to burn her chains off.
Whoever was cast, there was going to be an outrage, its star wars and this is the internet.
We have some great actresses working in film right now but in the end, no matter how great, how versatile, its always going to be about “hottness” and tits.
Intellectual laziness is the key. I was one of the dismayed, when I first saw the cast sitting around that table yesterday. Thirty five years after the first Star Wars and there are TWO women cast members among a slew of men. It looks wrong and it FEELS wrong. Women are 51% of the population and less than 15% of leading roles in film. This is a real problem that the people who are leaders and purveyors of the kind of pop culture that we ALL consume, need to be mindful of.
Daisy could have a big role. We don’t know yet. Boyega is a great, intense actor who I am sure will be fine. But why is it too much to ask that there be more than ONE big, meaty female role in such a large cast?
Look, I’m not even particularly hopeful about this project. I hope it’s good, I want it to be good. Life is too short to hope something is a failure, but after Indy 4 and the Prequels…I mean, how many times can a geek be disappointed?
Yeah. I understand Drew’s point of view but there is a huge feeling out there that Star Wars has always been a boys only club. That cast photo only seemed to reiterate that idea. So much so that a writer who I admire and who is a big fan of scifi/fantasy commented on the pic, saying it appears girls are not wanted in a galaxy far far away and that she would now leave it behind and move on to something else. That is sad. And while I think she is prejudging the film in a most unfortunate way, it IS the message that has gone out to a LOT of people.
I just wish Abrams and co. had been a bit more savvy. They were not saddled with existing characters or stories (except of course for the esteemed returnees) so they could tell whatever new story with whatever new characters they wanted. And while the main cast they have assembled is very strong it is still disappointing that the idea of SW as a boys only club seems to be being perpetuated (albeit probably unwittingly) by the makers of the newest movie.
Carrie Fisher is also in the movie….or do elderly women not count?
I would LOVE, love, love for Carrie Fisher to have a big role in this. She was the first women that I ever saw on screen that I WANTED TO BE. She was an unspeakably huge part of my childhood. But the scuttlebutt is that her part isn’t that big.
Princess Leia is a born leader. I would love to see her in a substantial role.
As others have pointed out, the people in that photo are not the whole cast. There is more to come. But so far with the new characters, we have a woman, a black man, a latino and an Irishman. Not sure what Adam Driver’s racial background is but this is not a bad start if you’re looking for diversity.
Abrams has a good track record of creating strong female characters. A lot of his TV shows have featured female protagonists. In his movies, the female characters often play big roles in the story even when they’re not the hero. Maybe I’m just naive but this is one area where I think Abrams knows what he’s doing.
It’s selective complaining. Where is the outrage and the complaints for the Terminator Genesis cast? Last I checked, there’s only one female and all white people. The Avengers 2? And Man of Steel 2? One person of color, one new female character added to the cast. Or how about Fantastic Four? People are outraged that a black man was cast as a traditionally white character.
How about in 2011 when you wrote an article suggesting that Don Glover from Community would make a great Spider-Man for the Marc Webb reboot and people went nuts, mostly because he’s black?
No, its not selective. STAR WARS is just that big of a deal. People care, they REALLY CARE. And I think they expected that JJ, with free reign to start over and tell the stories that he wanted to tell, might actually try to include some interesting female characters in this whole big universe with endless possibility.
Most people don’t even know they are making another Terminator–and even if they did, I am not sure very many would care.
Avengers 2 HAS added another female lead (Elizabeth Olsen), to join Smulders, Johanssen, and possibly Atwell and Agutter, among others. And with Joss in charge, you can be sure they aren’t there for T&A.
Man of Steel was a disaster, why give a rats ass about another one?
So, I think this is less selective than hopeful. People were HOPEFUL that JJ was making something that reflects how the world has changed in 35 years while still remaining in that same recognizable universe. And from that single picture, not a lot can be gleaned, EXCEPT that apparently female presence isn’t looking terribly important to the overall story.
As John Stewart might say, its a selective rage machine.
Like the Game of Thrones rape controversy, I think this is just a storm in a tea cup.
There has been a sad bleed of politics into everything I used to love reading online and in the people whose work I once loved. You could blame the filmmakers, you could blame the bloggers getting ideas above their station or you could blame Twitter. Simple fact is people love to be outraged, people love listening to people who are outraged and the outraged people love having their opinions validated by those hit counts or ‘likes’.
I’m sure there are bigger issues to get worked up about, the plight of the poor, the job market, the approaching war in Europe, join a march, sign a petition or start a movement? Nah I’ll tweet about it….
Nailed it. My initial reaction was that of disappointment, but then the rumors started to flow about the female part being a lead along with Boyega’s part being a lead as well. I don’t know how people can be disappointed if those two characters make up 2 of the 3 rumored protagonists. And if the rumors are true and Driver (a white male) plays the primary antagonist, then through that lens, the movie’s casting looks pretty diverse and exciting to me. A white male as the bad guy, a young woman and a young black man as the protagonists? Imo, that’s one of the most forward thinking casting decisions to come out of Hollywood in a long time. If 80% of the screen time is filled with a young black man and a young woman, who cares if there aren’t 4 more women side characters cast? Like you said Drew, who cares about the numbers? That’s a pretty reductive view, indeed. Let’s look at the significance of the roles.
I have a plan to satisfy the problems with casting.
1.) Have a checklist of races/ethnicities (quite lengthy naturally) and check each off as that role is met: Black-check; Mexican-check; Mainland Chinese-check; Hong Kong Chinese-check; Someone of Mestizo heritage-check; Maori-check; Eskimo-check; et. al. When all are met, proceed with filming. Except…
2.) Ban white men from acting parts. They’ve had their day in the sun. No more white males roles. Until people of Choctaw heritage and others “catch up.”
Oh wait but one of the roles is a woman breaking their arm. We must rewrite that, because it tells young girls that they can’t engage in physical activity without getting injured, which has the ability to scar them mentally for decades, because it is clear that everyone determines their self-worth from movie characters. Napoleon Dynamite the character had me in therapy for years, because I thought lacked a physicality, because Napoleon and I sorta, vaguely, not really look at all alike and he sucked at football.
With a response like this, you are part of the problem.
When gender disparity can’t even be pointed out without a piling on, there is an issue.
Or how about you have a female role where she breaks her arm…but doesn’t give up, fights on through, and wins. Because that will show young girls that they can overcome all kinds of obstacles be they physical, emotional, sociological and achieve just as well as any man!
But of they are not there to start with then what hope is there?
Oh, and people take inspiration and encouragement for many places – real people and real events as well as mythic stories and fictional characters. That’s part of why great stories/characters have such power and why the really great ones get retold over and over again. That’s what storytelling is about: entertaining, educating, inspiring. At least to me it is.
No YOU are part of the problem. An artist, to fully realize his/her potential, can’t be hampered by enforced quotas, or satisfying every focus/fringe leftist political group (which is impossible anyway) without severely compromising, his/her art. One must follow their inspiration and forget satisfying people, who are quite frankly, unsatisfiable. I am not flip when I say this, but if you want a gender/ethnicity portrayed in a certain manner, then create (novel, painting, screenplay) such a character. Writing is free!
I love being able to get info and talk about movies online but the “community” does have an unfortunate echo-chamber quality to it from time to time and things take on outsized inertia.
Unfortunately, to me, whatever merit might have been in the argument was compromised. Context matters and to many I think this really felt like an extension of a harangue. There is a tipping point between observation and animus and one can definitely undermine the other.
Add in that it’s SW, which you can literally see the internet fighting over scraps of news and speculation like caged dogs thrown meat and few come off looking good, forgetting that righteousness rarely travels well, no matter the cause.
Excellent comment.
I see the online fan community as playing a pretty large role in what is wrong with popular entertainment.
Some of the authoritarian voices are smart, insightful writers. But the monster they work for (Internet blogging) favors hyperbole and clicks over thoughtful analysis and conversation.
I’ve been on the Internet ever since it’s earliest days and not much has changed, except the scope of its influence. And when it comes to outraged, entitled fandom, the Internet has no rival.
I really hope this ends up becoming the “HEATH LEDGER IS THE JOKER?! THIS MOVIE IS GOING TO SUCK!!” of 2014. I
Those of us who are disappointed at the casting don’t necessarily think it means the movie will “suck” — it’s just one of those dispiriting things; we’ll probably all go see it and probably mane of us will enjoy it. But there will still be the sorrowful regret, deep down (or perhaps closer to the surface) that maybe this giant, tentpole, guaranteed box office smash hit could’ve tried a little harder to push things in a more inclusive, dare I say enlightened, direction.
So you’re basically saying that this cast – the most diverse cast yet for a Star Wars film – just isn’t diverse enough? That’s a perfect illustration of what is wrong with fandom.
No matter what changes are made, it will never be enough for a certain segment of fans. Change it up too much and another segment of fans will decry that. “It’s not Star Wars anymore.”
If it wasn’t the gender politics of a cast photo, it would be something else.
About the one thing you can count on for any significant news about Star Wars is discontent.
Eff George Lucas, Eff JJ Abrrams, and EFF the term ‘people of color’! #soracist #andorsexist
Yeah, your thought Draft Day was good… #partoftheproblem
There’d better be some gay characters in this!
[/hysteria]
I have a daughter. I have some of the same issues your friend has. Women are underrepresented, especially in big SF/F and tentpole films. And a lot of times, they’re there for wish-fulfillment or as objects of desire. It’s a HUGE problem.
I viewed the cast photo with a lot of glee at how it was announced, and a little bit of dismay that Ridley was the only new actress. I like JJ a lot, and I think he’s aware of this kind of thing more than he gets credit for. Despite all the issues with Into Darkness, there were some pretty cool minor things he did that helped this as a greater issue. And I’m encouraged that there’s still cast to announce, with perhaps that other significant female role.
Because, damn. I want that galaxy far, far away to be a place my daughter feels affection for. I want it to have loads of women characters my girl can pretend to be, heroes and villains and all those scoundrels that fall in between.
Well your daughter might get that. Ridley may play an awesome character. She may become an iconic hero in the Star Wars universe. And some of the male actors in the cast may play lesser roles. Why don’t you wait and see? That’s Drew’s point. It’s really about quality, not quantity.
I have three young daughters and I’m hoping for the best. I’ve gotten them all into superheroes but I havent been able to entice them to Star Wars yet. I’m hoping that seeing a girl wielding a lightsabre will do it. But no way on earth am I offended that there aren’t more girls in the announced cast BECAUSE I DON’T KNOW YET WHO IS DOING WHAT IN THE MOVIE. Nobody does.
@American Jedi: Uh, why are you shouting? Did you misread what I posted?
Yeah, our daughters *might* get Ridley as an iconic Jedi, or other iconic role. As I said, I’m encouraged that there’s still some announcements to be made. But that’s a single new actor out of the major cast. At the time, they announced a slew of new actors, and only one female. Now there’s another “substantial” role for an additional female and that helps. But it’s still pretty slim pickings.
I will disagree with you on quality vs. quantity. There’s a lot to be said for quantity too. I don’t think it trumps quality, but it is important. This is one of the things in the OP that I was suggesting JJ is pretty good at – putting a diverse cast in the background. But I’d like to see it in the main cast too. As I said – I want females to have their chance to be heroes and villains and shades of scoundrel in between.
Seriously. Look at all the other tentpole summer movies. Look at Marvel, look at Pixar (both of which I’d call the cream of the crop), and look how many times women are the love interest, or play second fiddle. Yeah, we got Black Widow. Who *maybe* will get a movie like the boys one day. Maybe in Phase 3 – Phase freaking 3, we’ll get a superhero movie with a female protagonist. We have Brave. That’s the kind of discrepancy people are talking about, and it’s a shitty one.
Drew likes it kept as an old white boys club. Got it. Check. Say hi to Danny Sterling for us all please. Go Clippers (that’s an NBA team FYI Drew).
Obvious troll is obvious
Who said it? AICN talkbacks or tumblr?
Drew, though I complete agree with you about the ire being premature. And there is little gained from thin, forgettable female characters, numbers do matter. The actual percentage of female character on screen actually does matter. It is not too much to ask for both more representation and better representation of women in film. Not just in Star Wars, but across the board.
The work Geena Davis is doing in this area is signficant. The actual percentage of women depicted in movies and on television has real consequences to how children (boys and girls) see the role of women in leadership. I love how Ms. Davis is handling her work. It is based in research, and she is not blaming or shaming anyone. The research speaks for itself, and she is a great and positive advocate for it. I encourage everyone to visit her website ([www.seejane.org]) and to watch her speak on this topic ([www.youtube.com]).
“That’s just me saying that my own personal sense of outrage is reserved for the outrageous. ”
I always read your stuff, Drew, agree with you about 83% of the time; and I love this sentence. I am going too steal it, I love it so much…
I’ve heard from an inside source that Andy Serkis is playing a mo-caped big-bosomed green-skinned FEMALE character! Wait for the finished product people!
Also, how come the biggest fans of comic books with their inflated super physiqued heroes and villains, are the anatomical antithesis themselves?
Wish fulfillment.
“If they filled the cast with exactly 51% women, but those roles were all thin and forgettable, has anything been gained?”
I would argue that a character’s gender has nothing to do with whether or not it is compelling or well-written… and thus in an effort to push the mainstream from a boys club to something more representative of reality, why not insist on that representation? If you have 10 well-written characters, there are zero reasons not to have 5 or 6 of them be female.
In other words, if the character is defined by its gender, it is a poorly written character. If not, then it doesn’t matter to the story which gender actor plays the character, so we should strive to push things in a more realistic and inclusive direction.
When you wait to see what the end result is, it’s too late to change things, and another cast white dudes makes a billion dollars and the powers that be continue to see those $$.
And why not say something today, before the first minute of video has been recorded? Seems like the perfect time.
In fairness, I think everyone is going to see this movie, no matter what, regardless of how they feel about the female characters.
This is obscene. Are you really saying that we should bully Abrams and Disney (“before the first minute of video has been recorded”) into making the cast 50% female just because that’s the way “we” think it should be? Did you write the script? Hell, did you read the script? Do you even know what story they’re telling really? Nope. So how the hell do you know what cast is appropriate? What you’re suggesting is an orthodoxy: Movie casts should always be half female, so if you want to tell a story, make it work within that rigid doctrine or we will attack you.
It is bullshit. You are clearly blind not only to the creative process, but also to the human condition. Your contention that all “well written” characters are gender neutral and could be played by either a man or a woman is risible. There are basic differences between men and women. The male experience and female experience differ significantly, and it influences our personalities. Nealy every well-written character reflects a personality shaped by his/her life experiences, including gender. So Scarlette O’Hara could have been played by a man? Katniss Everdeen? The Bride from Kill Bill? Rocky Balboa played by a woman? Indiana Jones? Are you saying it would be easy to cast a woman as Hannibal Lechter and a man as Clarice Starling? Honestly, how stupid. It is utterly false for you to suggest that those characters were such blank slates on the page that you cast an actor of either gender. It’s false. Phony. A lie.
Ya Newbs:
Gotta tell ya – American Jedi hit the nail on the head. You envision a context that RUINS movies. Plain and simple. Your points, if carried out faithfullly in Hollywood, would result in movies and characters that connect with NO ONE – and they would be uninteresting turds because we would all see such characters and think ‘I do not know characters like this – nobody acts like this in real time’
@American Jedi – it’s not orthodoxy. It’s representation. Why is it so hard to imagine a Star Wars movie with 50% of the cast as female?
You’re spewing a lot over other people who are being perfectly civil – calling them blind and stupid and false. That’s pretty disingenuous of you.
It’s not hard to imagine a SW movie with a cast thats roughly half female. What I find ridiculous is people saying that it HAS to be half female.
NEWBS was saying that we, as outsiders, should be forcing that rule of filmmakers sight unseen. I find that really troubling. It’s a kind of thought policing, an obnoxious interference with creative freedom. It makes me sad and angry to see people going there.
“Are you really saying that we should bully Abrams and Disney (“before the first minute of video has been recorded”) into making the cast 50% female just because that’s the way “we” think it should be?”
No.
“So Scarlette O’Hara could have been played by a man? Katniss Everdeen? The Bride from Kill Bill? Rocky Balboa played by a woman? Indiana Jones? Are you saying it would be easy to cast a woman as Hannibal Lechter and a man as Clarice Starling?”
Yes.
“NEWBS was saying that we, as outsiders, should be forcing that rule of filmmakers sight unseen.”
Nah, that is definitely not what I’m saying. What I’m advocating is that it’s okay to ask filmmakers why they didn’t include half the world in their thought process. Hey, maybe their story excludes females… I guess it’s possible to write a completely “male” adventure. But why would you do that? Women are pretty cool and it’s a shame so many of us think they don’t belong in our stories.
One of the problems with females being written into sci-fi, fantasy, or action is that when you include them in action it can come off as condoning violence against women and showing them flawed comes off as sexist. It is hard to walk the line, so we wind up with an Avenger with no powers who never seems to get hurt and easily takes out well trained muscle twice her size because she has “training”. The other problem is regurgitation. Genre seems to have no problems taking what worked and then changing a gender, race, or just a color and pretending it is a new thing. Superman in a dress is Supergirl. I saw a link about the five (I think that was the number) symbiiotes that “deserve” to be in a venom movie. Talk about churned out characters. If nothing new is really created female characters are relegated to being a twist on an old thing rather than independent characters with individule personalities. Writers start out in such a deep hole having to cater to segments of the public as well as morons at the companies. That a partial cast list of an unknown story causes any issues is pretty sad. For all we know everyone but Ridley could be minor characters in this.
@ WARBLECROAKER
“…what the hell is wrong with one sexy funny scene? Women finding that bit offensive are just being jealous.”
First, there’s nothing wrong with “one sexy funny scene.” Unfortunately, we’re talking about an entire industry (actually, MULTIPLE industries) that is FULL of these types of scenes. Over and over and over and over. It’s a barrage. Now, did she look stunning? She sure did. Was it necessary? Nope. They could have had her off-screen reacting to Kirk obviously ogling her and it would have been just as effective at hitting character beats. There are many ways to shoot a scene; unfortunately, the go-to tends to be “whatever is going to prey on horny males and exploits the female form at the same time.”
Second, I don’t know if you’re male or female, but that doesn’t matter. I’m a guy and I eye-rolled at the scene. Saying that women who found it offensive are jealous is just as ridiculous as me responding to it by saying you’re obviously an asshole for thinking that way. I have no basis for saying that I know anything about you as a person just like you have no basis to say that the reaction of an offended female is “just being jealous.”
*sigh*
That was meant to be a reply above, not its own post. Oh well.
who do you think youre calling an arse hole eh?
I didn’t. I was making a point.
Well you kind of indirectly did yet my reply was supposed to be sarcastic, not offended. I’m just saying we dont want to neuter ourselves either. You rolled your eyes morally while simultaneusly ogling the beauty of Alice Eve? Like somebody said, there was similar shots of shirtless Thor for no real reasons, not a single female complained as far as I know. They both looked awesome half-naked and one scene like that cant really be called exploiting and shouldnt be outlawed
Aren’t we supposed to shield/protect women and children from the horrors of wars! Galactic wars!
Great post. Very well written.
Thanks for pointing out the Black Widow anecdote. I have 3 daughters who have really changed the way I look at things as I put them through my own “Nerd 2.0” gauntlet. My girls LOVE the MCU, but they’ve got no major heroes to latch on to except Black Widow. After that it’s Pepper Potts, Maria Hill, and Skye or Melinda May. That’s slim pickings when you’re comparing to Iron Man and Captain America.
They are very interested in X-Men, but the first thing they noticed when they saw some of it on TV was “why is that blue woman naked.” As a Dad, that’s rough.
They think Indy is cool. But they think Marion is cooler. They love Star Wars, but they wish there were more female characters than Leia and Padme.
I’ve got no grand judgment to make out of this, just that as a nerd-Dad my perspective has really shifted.
Well this’ll prolly be buried in the comments but if anyone wants to read an excellent sci-fi comic with a heroine who isn’t overly sexuallised please stop reading this & pick up Lazarus (Image) :D
Hey Drew –
I just wanted to jump in and defend my beloved comic book industry a bit. When you say “The way the comic industry treats women, just on a visual level, is juvenile at best, and it’s one of the reasons I can’t call myself an active comic book fan anymore.”, well – it breaks my heart just a little. It’s completely and obviously true that the industry when viewed at a macro level still has a tremendous problem with their standard portrayal of the female form; the Hawkeye Initiative certainly points out the lunacy of the typical female pose quite nicely. That said, there are MANY books out there that are largely female driven, and that don’t rely solely on cheesecake. Check out Lazarus. Check out Sex Criminals. Check out Pretty Deadly. Check out Saga. Check out the new Ms. Marvel. No, seriously, check out Lazarus. The same old same old is still out there – especially at the Big Two – that’s true. But I honestly believe there’s never been a better time to be a fan of the medium than right now. The sheer variety of successful, ridiculously great books on the stands – including an awfully lot of “female friendly” comics – is almost overwhelming. If you’ve fallen away, I honestly can’t think of a better time to come back to the fold.
Here’s a news flash, McWeeny; your friends are…wait for it…liberals! Identity politics are their raison d’etre. If you’d like to keep them as your friends you should probably change your tune. Just renounce this article and tell them you’ve had a come to Gaia moment about this sexist, racist Star Wars cast, and I suspect you’ll be back in their cool book.
Man, you must be right. I hate how liberals are champions for equality. Ugh what a bunch of weird hippy idiots.
In all seriousness, though. I agree with McWeeny (and you apparently) in thinking the reaction to this casting business is overblown. But even I find it obnoxious that you’re attempt to push this into the “liberals are dum-dums” agenda that most conservatives take. Its not like the lack of strong female role models in films is a fake problem, its just weird that people are drawing the line with this cast and not the hundreds of other tent-pole films that have the same issue, especially when this film has such a diverse cast aside from females.
MMCB105, never said liberals are dum dums. Just said identity politics is their thing. Silly of Drew or anyone else to expect a different reaction in this day and age.
Trying to force filmmakers to change their cast to conform to your political agenda instead of conforming to the story they want to tell won’t accomplish anything except to produce a compromised movie. I’d hardly call that “championing equality”.
Why shouldn’t he expect a different reaction? People didn’t have the same reaction for something like The Avengers, even though it also had an extremely high profile and an even less diverse cast.
The problem I had with your comment is that you’re trying to force people into your accepted view of “liberals.” I can’t speak for Drew, but I am certainly liberal and I don’t fit into your narrow definition.
If we don’t speak up now, how will we ever be heard?
You’re right that we can’t condemn it before seeing the final product, but by then it will be too late, and it’s obvious by the fervor created on the net in the last day proves just how badly we women want this, and that by banding together like this, we are getting heard. It is now in JJ Abrahms court, knowing that such a huge fanbase of women expect to have representation.
What I find funny is most of the people saying the diversity of this cast isn’t a problem are also white males. I can’t help but think if the shoe was on the other foot and this was a cast made of mostly women and minorities these same people would be complaining about a PC agenda. The fact that in a vast galaxy filled with men, women, aliens, robots, ghosts, and everything else the cast we are presented with is 85% white males in 2014 is pretty shameful. Saying that the quality not the quantity is more important, it’s always been this way in SW, we can’t tell filmmakers what stories to tell, I find to be dismissive, lazy, and dishonest. Equality is not something that just magically happens on it’s own, it’s about priorities and the kind of universe we give our kids to imagine in, one they can aspire to where they feel they have a place at the table or one where it’s thanks but no thanks we “don’t serve your kind here.”
Gregsamsa:
Don’t see the movie then. Even identify that you would prefer more of this or that.
But that should be it.
To use words like shameful and all of that though, is just arrogant and careless on your part towards those you levy such a charge against. In order for your allegation to work, you have to use presumption about the motives of the filmmakers. This frankly is unwarranted at this point.
Speaking in general, most male heroes are way over-muscularized – and that is *more* dangerous than on-screen female imagery. It does foster steroid use and virtual physical abuse for pointless bulk that people mistakenly attribute to strength. But it’s almost all *ornamental* ideals of *perceived* masculinity. Boys are much more victims of comic ideals all said and done! Really!
Meanwhile, girls love their Barbies… w/ impossible proportions, and a primary emphasis on shoes and clothes… It’s the glamour magazines and dolls that f’ them up. How many girls really want to go and beat up imaginary villains to feel strong? Female strength should be character based not wire work per se, so cries for *more* women is rather silly if most the movie context will just be physical fights anyway…
“Boy are much more victims of comic ideals all said and done!”
Shut up, you absolutely unbelievable jackass.
Sincerely,
Women
Mega — nice to see you speak on behalf of all women — the only card carrying victims allowed…
I’m not the jackass here, data and studies on body dysmorphia/media influence are…Sorry.
Oh and just a minor other thing — boys are *systematically* selected against in schools today. Almost every criterion that empirically *enhances* their learning, is actively *punished* and squelched as inconducive to learning in general. Seriously!
So I chased down some um, figures… 1/4 of males that are normal weight see themselves as *underweight* while 1/3 (!) of male adolescents report pumping themselves up w/ protein supplements — and these often include unregulated steroids (!) that are freely available, but nevertheless still harmful. There are serious health issues here alone, esp. during that sensitive developmental window not only of body but the brain also – and then add depression, anxiety, suicidal tendencies, obesity, and drug and alcohol abuse that are assoc. w/ muscularity issues derived from imagery, and it is indeed a dangerous cocktail – and yes, an epidemic one at that. It just isn’t well recognized. Cuz you know, big bad men only victimize poor little women, I guess.
Why is it that it seems ‘normal’ for boys to want to get bigger, yet ‘abnormal’ for girls to want to get smaller? Lots and lots and lots of money is poured into the system to try and substantiate sexism/female victimization, yet that practice is *inherently* sexist unto itself! Moreover, work that *interprets* its findings as sexism (only toward females though!) are rewarded w/ higher publication rates and more funding. While work that establishes patterns resulting from fundamental underlying differences b/w males and females – receive the ire of vocal feminists that ‘win’ the battle with raw emotional outbursts and knee-jerk rxns over reasoned empiricism. Oh no, it *must* be sexism and *only* sexism they scream, and not only that – but those whose findings do not support the sexist agenda — are often denigrated as being sexists themselves! Yeah, that’s really f’d up.
Yep.
Great read.
The whole thing ‘outrage thing’ is RIDICULOUS (yes I used all caps).
First of all, whoever claims that Star Wars needs to have more women or one of a particular race, or that it needs to be new/progressive…. they got that rule from… their own head. I do not recall reading this in the Bible of Star Wars…
If you prefer to see a Star Wars movie that doesn’t have many white males in it, then you convey that through not buying the product. Otherwise, there is nothing else to do except express that your preference differs from what they are providing.
Some of this just has to do with the culture you live in. Do not be so surprised. Between Europe and America, about 80% of all its residents are Caucasian. And Hollywood has been dominated by male figures from its inception. Still, about 71% of speaking roles go to males.
If the culture is happy to pay for movies that focus more often on males characters, and that tend to be heavily populated with caucasians, there is nothing wrong with that. Its okay to make a movie that has such a demographic. But you wnat more variety you say…? Ya, me too. By the way, Luke Cage is going to be awesome on Netflix. That said, Wanting more variety, should not translate into you having the ‘right’ towards outrage about a cast for one particular movie, one way or the other.
If you want more of something, punish the studios until they give you what you are interested in. That still does not give you some kind of moral authority to shame J.J. Abrams for casting the cast in a way that he believes will suit the story well. You might prefer something different, but preference, should not translate into outrage.
Forgive the many typos. Should have proofread first.
“Some of this just has to do with the culture you live in. Do not be so surprised. Between Europe and America, about 80% of all its residents are Caucasian.”
Where is it 80 percent white? JJ and Kasdan live in LA its like 30 percent white.
Hollywood is run by the west.
They are not selling to L.A. They are selling to primarily the west (which is about 80% white).
Just sayin – its cool if they diversify Star Wars more. But, why do you suppose movies made in Bollywood have such a lack of representation for white males – that darn Bollywood!…. up to no good again by dominating their screen with Indians!
Everyone say it together, “Holy first world problems, Batman!”
We are all dumber for wasting time reading or thinking about “gender politics” and Star Wars…much less at the same time.
The message of our culture about the value we assign to genders and race is important. This is not a first world problem… This is an issue that impacts humanity… although I think your comment is generally speaking, pretty humorous much the same
I think we should be as outraged that it’s 2014 and they are STILL milking Star Wars dry. For such a big universe, it feels awfully small…and tired.
Let’s get fresh, original stories produced….and THEN you can really work diversity across the board.
There’s an unfortunate gender gap when it comes to women in film and it’s time to fix it. That’s what the outrage is about, and it’s not ridiculous. Drew’s column is mostly well reasoned, but seems largely a response to some criticism he got on twitter. At least he says the conversation is worth having, even if he’s not interested in having it this time because he rejects the argument that the lack of gender diversity should be a judgment against the film.
It’s unfortunate to read the comments from the people backing him, however. They seem to largely be people who aren’t interested in having the conversation at all, and even reject the notion that there’s a problem. Which is saddening.
American Jedi – “And the selective uproar was annoying. Nobody mentioned the Kirk scene, yet people wanted to lower the flags to half mast over the Carol Marcus scene.”
I disagree. The Kirk scene is relevant to his character. He’s a womanizer, and showing a bit of that builds that aspect of his character. So, while a bit gratuitous, it did have a story-based purpose. The Marcus scene had no justification. Everyone else changed in their quarters. She did it right there….. for no reason at all – other than to show her unides.
I agree that it was gratuitous and unnecessary, but I also think it was a harmless scene.
I don’t believe Star Wars is the place to push a political or cultural agenda. I say that as somebody who fully supports gender equality and marriage equality. The movie is JJ’s to cast how he sees fit.
If you truly want to see a world where the color of one’s skin doesn’t matter in casting, you must see the complete hypocrisy in the name of fairness. Now a woman, or minority, HAS to be included, or made prominent. My blond haired, blue eyed so may not have the opportunity to star in a major motion picture because of the color of his skin, in the name of fairness.
Ridiculous logic leads to ridiculous outcomes. But please, feel free to be intellectually lazy and brand me racist. Recently, a twelve year old girl was obliterated on social media for “stealing from black culture” because she had braids. But we can’t say we want to keep our star wars the way we loved it and remember it?
I think there should be no white people allowed in any movie….only minority women. I bet there would still be complaints.
“but I don’t think the way to affect change is to immediately crank the online outrage machine up to 11 every time anything happens.”
You can’t just decide for women what the appropriate level of outrage they should feel is. Right? I mean they are the ones viewing it from a women’s filter. I’m sure with that same filter your “own personal sense of outrage” would probably be much different. Change has never been made by being nice and patient and women are tired of being nice about it. Unfortunately, even money has not been motivating enough when it comes to race and gender. Current estimates put full women’s equality at 130 yrs out…..most women alive today will never see it. Maybe we should trust that they know what their level of outrage should be.