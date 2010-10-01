Generation Exed: ABC cancels ‘My Generation’

The documentary filmmaker on ABC’s “My Generation” waited 10 years to find out what happened to a group of Texas high school grads. It took viewers far less time to decide they didn’t care.

ABC has cancelled “My Generation” after only two low-rated episodes. The first airing was already a disaster for the poorly reviewed series, which then fell more than 30 percent on Thursday (Sept. 30), averaging only 3.9 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, unacceptable numbers even in a time slot that has recently claimed the life of “FlashForward” and “The Deep End.”

The writing was on the wall after “My Generation” got clobbered by The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” in the young adult demo, but at least ABC didn’t waste any time.

ABC has yet to announce a temporary replacement for “My Generation.”

“My Generation” became the second casualty of the week, following FOX’s equally expected decision to cancel “Lone Star” on Tuesday following a similarly disastrous second airing. While “Lone Star” will still hold the title of the fall’s first cancelled series, “My Generation” remains its equal in total episodes.

Looking for the next show to fall? NBC’s “Outlaw” gets its third airing on Friday and ABC’s “The Whole Truth” is expected to get a third airing next Wednesday, but both shows are in some ratings jeopardy. We’ll let you know!