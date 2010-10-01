Generation Exed: ABC cancels ‘My Generation’

10.01.10 8 years ago 28 Comments
The documentary filmmaker on ABC’s “My Generation” waited 10 years to find out what happened to a group of Texas high school grads. It took viewers far less time to decide they didn’t care.
ABC has cancelled “My Generation” after only two low-rated episodes. The first airing was already a disaster for the poorly reviewed series, which then fell more than 30 percent on Thursday (Sept. 30), averaging only 3.9 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, unacceptable numbers even in a time slot that has recently claimed the life of “FlashForward” and “The Deep End.”
The writing was on the wall after “My Generation” got clobbered by The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” in the young adult demo, but at least ABC didn’t waste any time. 
ABC has yet to announce a temporary replacement for “My Generation.”
“My Generation” became the second casualty of the week, following FOX’s equally expected decision to cancel “Lone Star” on Tuesday following a similarly disastrous second airing. While “Lone Star” will still hold the title of the fall’s first cancelled series, “My Generation” remains its equal in total episodes.
Looking for the next show to fall? NBC’s “Outlaw” gets its third airing on Friday and ABC’s “The Whole Truth” is expected to get a third airing next Wednesday, but both shows are in some ratings jeopardy. We’ll let you know!

Around The Web

TAGSABCcancellationMY GENERATION

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP