Geoffrey Rush joins the Green Lantern Corps as Tomar-Re

Not content just to return this summer in the ever popular “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush is now set to lend his voice to another potential movie series, “Green Lantern.”

As confirmed by DC Entertainment Chief Creative Officer and comic book series author Geoff Johns via twitter, Rush will voice the CG-created body of Tomar-Re. One of the more popular members of the Green Lantern Corps, Re is one of the first Green Lanterns to meet Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds) and help him learn how to use his new power. It’s worth noting that in the comic books, Re was also the Lantern who tried to stop Krypton from exploding, but was hindered by an accident as he was en route to the unstable planet.

Rush recently received his third Academy Award nomination for his acclaimed performance in “The King’s Speech.” He’ll be seen next reprising his role as Captain Barbossa in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” this May.

Directed by Martin Campbell, “Green Lantern” stars Reynolds as the Emerald Crusader, Blake Lively as Carol Ferris, Mark Strong as Sinestro and Peter Sarsgaard as the evil Hector Hammond. Dennis Hasbert is reportedly voicing another popular Corps member, Kilowog.

“Green Lantern” opens nationwide in 3-D and IMAX on June 17.

Look for coverage of the “Lantern” panel Friday from WonderCon on HitFix.