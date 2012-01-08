George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Michelle Williams and more turn out for Palm Springs awards gala

I’ve never attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. It’s a key stop along the Oscar trail this time of year, very competitive with the Santa Barbara Film Festival. The two duke it out for honorees, one reticent to honor talent that the other has chalked up for an award. Which is obviously silly. But it seemed time to give it a go.
The evening was a nice enough one. Good whiskey, tasty spare ribs, yummy dessert. But the heathens at my table nearly tore it. I don’t quite know what their business was there, but it appeared that most were friends of one of the festival’s sponsors. Fine, fair enough, bring your friends. But maybe chastise them for gloating over snapping photos of Angelina Jolie in the bathroom? Earlier I heard another conniving over “getting my picture with George [Clooney].” Ugh.
Poor Howard Shore — I couldn’t even hear him through his acceptance of an award deep into the evening. Little to no reverence seemed to be paid. Chatter, chatter, chatter. But that, I gather from the vets I’ve spoken to this evening, is the Palm Springs way. Alas.
Anyway, things started with the presentation of the Breakthrough Performance Award, presented to “The Help” actress Octavia Spencer by “Bridesmaids” star Melissa McCarthy. Spencer took to the stage amid instant emotion, particularly choked up when she mentioned her co-star, Jessica Chastain.
Next up was Tom Hanks and the creepily precocious Thomas Horn to present the Director of the Year Award to “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” director Stephen Daldry. Daldry was one of two honorees this evening to pay homage to film publicist Ronni Chasen, who was brutally murdered in the middle of the season last year (the other being Howard Shore).
“9/11 is not taught in any national curriculum in America,” he said, referring to the subject matter of his film. “So let’s tell these stories.”
Mary Hart of Entertainment Tonight fame once again served as host of the festivities. She introduced the aforementioned Howard Shore, recipient of this year’s Frederick Lowe Music Award for his contributions to Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo.” I wish I could convey a quote of note, but I couldn’t hear over the self-involved chatter of the crowd.
Al Pacino was on hand to present the Spotlight Award to the ubiquitous Jessica Chastain. The famed actor recalled when he first saw the actress in action six years ago during an audition. “I was so struck by her delivery and acting,” he said. “I turned to a producer, Robert Fox, who has been in the business almost as long as I have, and he had the same look on his face: ‘What are we witnessing here? Is this a prodigy?'”
Pacino recently cast Chastain in “Wild Salome,” which came before her epic slate of films that released in 2011. Chastain called Pacino her “acting godfather” for the break he gave her.
Michel Hazanavicius accepted the Sonny Bono Visionary Award from “The Artist” stars Jean Dujardin and Bérénice Bejo, taking the words right out of my mouth by offering (humbly), “I wasn’t comfortable with the word ‘visionary.’ I’m not sure I have vision.” Of course, he charmed the crowd by following it up with, “But as I look out at you now, you are a vision. So today, thanks to you, I am a visionary.” He was in black and white on the big screen behind him as he spoke. Aw, how cute.
Olivia Wilde presented the Vanguard Award for Creative Ensemble to “Young Adult” director Jason Reitman, writer Diablo Cody and stars Charlize Theron and Patton Oswalt. Oswalt spoke for the group, his usual funny, affable self. Meanwhile, Adrien Brody was on hand to present the International Star Award to Gary Oldman.
Which brings me to a point. Oldman’s reel blew everything else out of the water. We’re clearly fans around these parts, but to see what this man has done on screen throughout his career, and what he’s done this year in “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” it’s time for him to be out of movie jail already. It’s a blight on the Academy that he doesn’t have an Oscar nomination, and it will be an even bigger blight if he goes without this year. Wise up, already.
And Brody was with me on that score. “Oh, shit,” he said. “That’s a reel.” Oldman noted the odd sculpt of the unique award: “I’m going to smoke out of this later.”
Moving right along, Kenneth Branagh presented the Desert Palm Award for Best Actress to his “My Week with Marilyn” co-star Michelle Williams. “He was the most extraordinary partner,” Williams said of Branagh. “The only hard part was laying down my awe that I was in a scene with him.”
Williams also noted that it was suggested to her at the start of her career that she employ alliteration in her professional name, much like Marilyn Monroe. She almost, therefore, changed her name to Michelle Montana once upon a time. “I came this close to a career as a porn star,” she quipped.
The porn references didn’t end there. Jonah Hill presented the Desert Palm Award for Best Actor to Brad Pitt, honored for his work in both “Moneyball” and “The Tree of Life.” The actor said of his co-star in the latter, Jessica Chastain, “Seven films this year, five films next year. You have to be in the porn industry to see that kind of success.”
Jeff Goldblum was on hand to present the Career Achievement Award to his “The Big Chill” co-star Glenn Close and Shailene Woodley presented the Chairman’s Award to George Clooney, who I’m sure had something charming to say, but I left in order to make the after party. Here’s hoping that craven attendee was able to get her photo with him, though.
And that was the awards gala of the 23rd annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. The after-party was okay. I was happy to catch up with Jason Reitman (who really wants Patton Oswalt to get his due this year) and to meet Jessica Chastain (who cutely dragged Octavia Spencer out onto the dance floor early on). What else can I say? It happened.
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Thank you Kris Tapley for the words you wrote about Gary Oldman .It´s a relieve to read such true and kind words -Thanks again ! :) I hope for a nomination too ,not a win only a nom would be enough .
I can think of no reason, no performance, that could be called a real-world challenge to Oldman’s performance in ‘Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy’; nothing ~ not Jean Dujardin’s charming muggings, not Brad Pitt’s earnest movie-starisms. George Clooney is the only actor who came close. Why on earth should he not win it?
Agreed. Quotable words about Oldman. And I appreciated reading what Kris was able to hear over the din.
My confidence in Oldman getting a nomination has grown, I feel like I finally hear the noise, and the film seems to be doing well on very few screens. Kris, your blurb above about Oldman was wonderful and exactly what I think all of his fans have been feeling this season.
I’m still hoping that Oldman will be one of the surprise nominations on the morning of Oscar nominations, kind of like Michael Shannon back in 2008.
I’m not suggesting you need to kiss the ground in gratitude or be a HFPA starf*cker, but the bitter tone of the article (“the after-party was okay”, “what can I say? It happened”) I found to be alienating and ungracious. If it was such a chore to attend, perhaps we should swap jobs for a week. Hell, I’d put up with damn near anything for a yummy dessert!
Well said, BEC. I completely agree.
Also agree.
I have to agree with the two of you; I don’t like the tone of this article.
Once again, agreed. Kris can be quite dry, so cut him a little slack. Even so, this article comes across as ungrateful…
Not to beat a dead horse…
I don’t think the piece is as negative as everyone is implying but I also don’t think someone is a heathen for wanting to take a picture with Clooney. Snapping a photo of someone in the bathroom is crossing a line though obviously.
I somewhat agree, but will say in defense of the writer that he seemed more disenchanted – even exasperated – with his co-attendees – who’d rather chat amongst themselves than be engaged in the ceremony, or just behaving like completely obnoxious stalker-fans – than with the event itself. Seems the crowd might have dampened his spirit….?
I apologize if it’s not all enchanting and dreamy on the film awards circuit. I was rubbed wrong early on and it just stuck. I’m not going to throw on a front and act like it was the greatest night of my life just because others might be so delighted to have been in such a room, though. It’s a job after all. My job.
As jobs go, your living IS pretty enchanted from the view of the majority who are reading this site. Without the appetite of all of us who are on the outside of Hollywood, looking in, most of the people in that room would have lives a lot less charmed. Get some perspective Tapley, you sound like a privileged jackass.
I have plenty perspective. My job isn’t to play up how “enchanted” my life might be. I observe and report. That’s what I did. And I’m a jackass for that? Jesus.
Definitely not a jackass, Kris, but a little jaded perhaps. ;-)
I won’t argue you there.
Let’s see, since you cut out on the gala before the finale and passed on being able to ‘observe and report’ on George Clooney’s acceptance — when he’s one of the most relevant talents working right now — so you could get into the after party, that you couldn’t be bothered to report on at the end of the day, I’d say the way you see your job description needs some adjustment.
I wasn’t suggesting you should portray it (falsely) as the greatest night of your life. I was coming from the perspective of keeping your audience in mind when writing such a piece, and perhaps cutting out some of the negativity (which can and appears to have been misconstrued). I certainly don’t think you’re a jackass.
Evan: Now who’s the jackass? I didn’t need to report on the after party. People drank. People danced. I noted something about my conversation with Jason. The end. Would you really like to hear about my conversation with the executive director of the Whistler Film Festival or general hellos and goodbyes to colleagues? How compelling.
But how about this? How about you just concentrate on whatever job YOU have that would lead you to be such an A1 douche bag in this thread instead of deigning to tell me whether my job description “needs some adjustment.” And at the end of the day, if it’s fair for you to tell me you think I sound like a “privileged jackass,” then it’s only fair that I tell you I think you sound like an envious know-nothing.
BEC: Point taken and thanks for being civil. I was just trying to be honest.
I don’t really understand why people are giving Tapley a hard time for the tone of the article. Just reading the similar Deadline report, I get a feeling that this Festival is basically just an opportunity (not even barely disguised) for Oscar campaign promoting and giving important players high fives – what’s the point of even giving speeches like it was the result of a fair voting system, because it’s just cherry-picking likely Oscar nominees! The Bichirs, Harrelson, Paquin, Berlin, Binoche and both Michaels are surely more deserving of a type of soirée like that, but what are they in the grand scheme of Oscar politics. Add to that Clooneymania and Brangelina-papping at the soirée and it must feel like a swanky yet unserious night at the Roxbury.
So you’re you’ve got pretty thin-skin for a reporter. But you know what, you make no apologies for your own douchebaggery to the site’s readers at large, so why would I take it to heart being called a such-and-such/so-and-so by you? The point was, you call yourself a reporter, and you left the event you were there to cover so you could beat traffic and get to another event that you just told us was completely un-newsworthy. I mean, huh? Clearly I’m not going to get what I came for reading your “coverage”. There’s plenty of other people on the same scene, with more to contribute and a perspective that doesn’t read as completely burned out.
Then for God’s sake go away and bother them with your petty nonsense and impotent attempts to make a point. I am very glad you got it off your chest, though. I realize this kind of thing is all you have.
“…creepily precocious Thomas Horn…”
Hah. My thoughts exactly when I watched his press day interview. He is a Child Jeopardy champ though, no?
This is a literary and grammatical mess. Someone needs to go back to grammar class. I could not get through this piece. It reads like a ride with a 16 year old girl with no drivers license, in a stick shift car, trying to navigate the hills of San Francisco. Oh the humanity!
It was 2am and I was quite tired when I finally filed. But I’ve corrected the TWO typos, neither of which made this a difficult piece to read. Get over it.
Adrien Brody handing an award to Gary Oldman, one of my favorite actors handing an award to one of my other favorite actors. thats great.
Noticed on Twitter you said you were sick of the YA haters… what were these fools saying? A friend of mine was at the event and said Oldman’s reel was among other things proof that he can adopt quite literally every single accent known to man… give him an Oscar already!! I hope he got a standing ovation.
And plotting to take a pic of Jolie in the bathroom… really?! That’s plain shameless. I picture her having her bodyguard clear out the bathroom so she can use it in peace. Stars, they’re nothing like us!
It was really just one or two friends benignly offering that they didn’t like the movie. No big deal.
What in the world is up with that award?! Looks like it was designed to club people over the head with. Or, yeah, smoke it, if you’re into that kind of thing.
Meh, I just saw Tinker, Tailor and wasn’t that big a fan of Oldman’s performance. A good one, sure, but not worthy of a nomination. He honestly doesn’t have a lot to do. None of the actors really have very much screen time.
And I like a quiet, subtle performance as much as anyone, so that wasn’t my issue.
I, for one, admire your candor, kris. Thank god this wasn’t reported as ‘the best night of your life’. The earth is a mighty fine place to keep your feet grounded on.
Thank you, Jjeggles.
Man, the transition to HitFix has been fantastic for many reasons, but I simply cannot believe the sheer amount of hostility from certain readers/commenters. From grammar Nazis to enchanted wannabes, it’s been less than fulfilling reading comment sections that used to build on the piece above, but are now replaced by individuals trashing and nitpicking Kris and Guy for what they do best: Present material honestly. They provide the most objective analysis on this race out there.
I agree on all points. It’s hard not get to get worked up by the dumb comments but it really is best to ignore them.
Well put Brent.
I found the tone of the article a little persnickety, but hell, Kris is one of the more enthusiastic film writers I read. To be honest, one rarely reads such an honest take on a night out. I come to he and Guy for no bullshit writing, and that’s what I get.
The move to Hitfix sure does have its downside from time to time, and the nit-picking right here is one of those moments.
Kepp it up Kris.
Reply to comment…
Yeah, In Contention’s boards were a great place to discuss movies in a civilized manor. Not really hitfix. I don’t come here to read about after parties. I don’t need to live my life through Kris Tapley and Guy Lodge, I need to read their responses to films (whether they have awards
potential or not). Keep it up!
You Go Kris Tapley, I don’t care for the whole creepy festival since the head honcho Harold Matzner won’t pay up on the $100,000 he promised the tipster in the Ronni Chasen Murder. I don’t know how all of these actors can stand up there on stage and honor Ronni And not speak up at any time to tell that major creep Harold Matzner to pay the tipster what he is due. When Matzner found out he couldn’t pay the reward from the festivals money and had to pay it from his own pocket he backed out now he is involved in a very expensive trial while his friend Ronni is crying from her grave to pay up. Tell George Clooney and all of those other stars to help out. Get rid of that old man. V>B>
PAY JOHN DOE, HE NOT ONLY SOLVED THE RONNI CHASEN MURDER CASE, HE SAVED OTHER MILLIONAIRES IN BEVERLY HILLS AND THE HOLLYWOOD COMMUNITY FROM A SERIAL KILLER ON A RAMPAGE…Mr Matzner, do the right thing!!!