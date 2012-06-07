George Clooney taking on Castro in ‘The Yankee Comandante’

06.07.12 6 years ago

George Clooney has lined up his next film as a director.

He’s attached to direct Focus Features’ historical drama “The Yankee Comandante,”

“Yankee” tells the tale of William Alexander Morgan, a mysterious American who helped Fidel Castro overthrow the dictator Fulgencio Batista in 1950s Cuba. Morgan was the only non-Cuban other than Che Guevara to earn the title of “Comandante.” Unsurprisingly, his role in the revolution raised the ire of J. Edgar Hoover (maybe Leonardo Di Caprio can reprise the part).

The script is based on a recent New Yorker article written by David Grann. Clooney will co-produce along with his Smokehouse Productions partner Grant Heslov (“Men Who Stare At Goats”), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

There’s no word yet on whether Clooney will also appear in the film, or just direct. His last film as a director, “The Ides of March,” was released last year and co-starred Clooney and Ryan Gosling. He’s also planning on directing the WWII art heist film “The Monuments Men.”

As an actor, the Oscar winner (“Syriana”) will star opposite Sandra Bullock in Alfonso Cuaron’s delayed 3D SF epic “Gravity.”

