George Lucas Announces Star Wars Saga will Finally Come to Blu-Ray Next Year

In the never ending quest to get movie fans to completely re-buy their entire home-video collections, (some of us for the third time), it has been announced that all six live action Star Wars films will at long last be released on Blu-Ray in one massive box set, due for release in the fall of 2011.
This news was given to thousands of fans at the “Star Wars Celebration V” convention in Orlando, Florida by George Lucas himself, in rollicking presentation moderated by Jon Stewart.
In what was the main event for convention, Stewart asked Lucas questions submitted by the fan community online, and one the most frequently asked questions involved the series’ release on the HD format. With a sly smile, Lucas said “I wish I could say it was coming out this year” paused dramatically “But it’s not, it’s coming out next year” as the crowd went wild.
StarWars.com reports that along with all six films with the best possible picture and audio quality, the set will include many special features and bonus footage.
Fans were treated to glimpses of the bonus material including a long-thought-lost deleted scene from “Return of the Jedi” in which Luke Skywalker assembles his new green lightsaber prior to venturing to Jabba the Hutt’s palace. After finishing the weapon he hides it inside R2-D2 for use later. This scene was completely finished with effects and all before it was cut from the final version, making it a special rarity. Mark Hamill appeared on stage to present the clip.
In an interview given to the New York Times, Lucas said that the first three Star Wars FIlms in the set will be the “Special Edition Releases” that were shown theatrically in 1997. He also acknowledged that the wait for this set has been a little long, as they were waiting for the format to take hold. The wait may have made sense, as of now there are almost 19.4 million Blu-Ray players in the United States.
George Lucas also surprised Stewart when R2-D2 brought him his own Star Wars action figure. The toy featured two interchangeable heads, one representing a clean shaven, and the other a goateed Stewart, much to the pleasure of the fans.
HAN SHOT FIRST!!!!!
Drew- No offense but we all heard this news days ago. Would be far more interested in your take on Lucas’ continued insistence that Star Wars did not exist prior to 1997. While Iâ€™ve disliked everything Lucas has done with Star Wars dating back to 1997, my frustration has always been keenly in check. (Iâ€™m not among the â€œHe raped my childhood!!!â€ crowd.) But the idea that restoring the original version of the trilogy would be â€œtoo expensive,â€ and thus would not be included on the Blu-ray release, is the first time heâ€™s really raised my blood pressure.
First of all, Lucas should NEVER be allowed to utter the phrase â€œtoo expensive.â€ Ever. Secondly, heâ€™s (has to be) flat-out lying that there are only poor-quality editions of the original version remaining â€“ what did he use to create the special editions? Are we to assume he *didnâ€™t* restore the original and then make his changes?
My (first) son was born 6 weeks ago. Among the roughly 8 katrillion things I canâ€™t wait to share with him, introducing him to the original trilogy was high on my list. I want him to experience what I experienced, in the manner (and order) in which I did, so that I can share with him what was a transformative experience for his then-6-year old dad.
I have to say, after 13 years of basic apathy, heâ€™s finally reached a point of genuinely disappointing me. I hope I will be among a large group of people who donâ€™t give in and buy this version.
Actually this news broke on Sat…Drew is on a set visit and his laptop fried in the hotel room (sad). I’m sure he’ll have much to say upon his return on Tuesday.
everything you said, sir, i second. being one of the original star wars generation, the scene with luke building his saber gave me all kinds of geekgasms. i want the original trilogy in a high-def format. please.
I get that people want the pre-special edition versions in a current format but I also find it incredibly disingenuous to hear this complaint from anyone older than their mid 30s. The pre-special edition versions of the original three movies had multiple video releases on all available formats and the last one marketed and released before the special edition versions came out was marketed heavily as a “last” opportunity to buy those versions of the movie. Again I get that people want these in current formats but there are caveats to that too.
I think a great number of people (especially young’uns) would be surprised at the image and effects quality of even the best pressings of the movies before the special edition work was done (which included a lot of restoration work not just CGI testbed work for the prequels – which it also primarily was).
There were two laserdisc releases in particular of the original three that were probably about as good as possible – one being the magnum opus big black box called “The Definitive Collection,” with peerless extras and another pressing of all three movies released in 1995. “The Definitive Collection” was a laserdisc only release as I recall it but the 1995 had VHS counterparts I’m certain. As good as they are putting them on an HDTV without the same kind of work that went into the Special Editions is probably not as turnkey as a lot of fans would like to believe.
I also thought I saw Drew once mention here that there was in fact an original trilogy DVD release somewhere in the time since that is kind of ignored by the wave of Lucashate that still persists. Can you clarify Drew?
I also think that people retroactively hate on the Special Editions in the wake of whatever nits they had to pick over the prequels. The Special Editions were more or less embraced on their release and really excited fans in the overall.
I get why people get upset over some of the changes. I don’t personally like each and every one of them either but I also have unchanged versions sitting here on a shelf whenever I want to look at them. I also feel it was a fair trade to allow Lucas to testbed his main resource to lay the groundwork not just for the prequels but for most of the production and exhibition techniques now enjoying prevailing use and informing all the other great movies we’ve received and look forward to on a routine basis.
Sorry; I didnâ€™t note Alex was posting. I hope Drew will weigh in; I look forward to reading his thoughts.
JoeK â€“ I own the DVD version of the â€œoriginalâ€ original trilogy. Unfortunately, it is, by any measure, a sub par product, even by what were then (I believe) 2004 standards: No video or audio enhancements, no special features. Youâ€™d have to pull a VCR out of storage to enjoy the last â€œdefinitiveâ€ pre-Special Edition versions that actually took full advantage of its format.
While Iâ€™d certainly champion a restoration (even some updates that â€œmodernizeâ€ the film), I donâ€™t buy, nor have I ever bought, that that gives a filmmaker creative license to rewrite history. While Lucas has certainly earned every right to tweak, test and turn upside down *his* film, I think an obligation remains to concurrently preserve *our* version of the film. I can think of no other example in all of cinema in which a newer version has outright replaced its predecessor. Sure, we have directorâ€™s cuts â€“ but they universally exist in concert with their theatrical cuts. Even remakes arenâ€™t designed to wipe from existence the original versions.
As for effects quality, film is explicitly designed, in any format, to capture a very specific moment in time. Star Wars is 33 years old; its enduring legacy is a credit to a whole host of other items beyond its effects. Subsequent generations continue to embrace the nearly 80-year Wizard of Oz without it having to undergo a technological facelift every decade; why canâ€™t (a version of) Star Wars stand on its own, too?
I initially abhorred the SEs, and Iâ€™m not retroactively altering my opinion to fit neatly alongside my disappointment with the prequels. In fact, as much as I disliked the prequels, Iâ€™d rate the SEs as infinitely more egregious. I would argue the excitement you remember was a product of getting to see the films on the big screen again. As that initial euphoria died down, however, and people were forced to actually consider the alterations, I think quite a few clued in that the changes were wholly unnecessary and in some cases, ruinous. (Case in point, Lucas removed the scream he added to Lukeâ€™s sacrifice in Empire after fan outrage.)
Again, Iâ€™m not wading in the hate pool with regards to Lucas; frankly, I gave up on him as a creative force *years* ago. And as stated, heâ€™s free to alter until his heart explodes with joy. But I vehemently disagree with his treatment of the original versions of the film â€“ we didnâ€™t imagine those experiences. I think he walks a very fine line in arbitrarily deciding that those memories are no longer valid.
I can totally understand a viewpoint that is unhappy with the alterations that have been made since ’97, though I stand by my opinion that many people that didn’t grow up with the movies would mock and ridicule unaltered, unrestored originals – especially in HD. I also again find it silly to hear people that probably bought a half dozen separate releases of the pre-’97 versions complaining about the lack of yet another in the newest format a little goofy too.
Obviously a great deal of restoration work went into the special edition releases but people’s expectations are essentially that they want that level of quality applied to the original theatrical cuts (and I’ll admit I’d buy that treatment myself). Anything can be done and I’ve no doubt these versions would be embraced if offered but the idea that it’s just lying around and Lucas is hiding it from people out of creative bias or latent hostility for the fans that have propped up his success is pretty self serving.
I’m just guessing here but I suspect the sequences altered or eliminated in the move to the special editions were not restored in the manner the rest of the film was. The sound mixes and soundtracks were redone, there are new cues, and is of new lengths, etc.. I only say this to try to illuminate the effort involved as I see it. You also then have the issue that some of the special edition stuff is actually kind of nice and a good swath of people likely have this A la carte idea of what constitutes the best possible version(s) of the movies – all of them different.
If any movie(s) deserves to have a full on restoration of its original theatrical release/life it’s hard to imagine some more essential I agree. Personally I just find all the angst and fury against Lucas tiresome and in some quarters immature and dishonest and that people think that gives them license to annihilate the man when in totality it’s out of proportion to the supposed slights in my view. I still maintain that despite Lucas’s fortune he is not a movie studio and when he set out to R&D all the new tech that is in use today he leveraged the main asset he had. He might have upset a good number of people along the way but I think the long view favors him vis a vis the impact on filmmaking just like the post ’77 production and exhibition contributions.
I guess the perspective is different for everyone for something that so many people love. There are people that can lean on their original movie going experiences, have acceptable copies of those on hand, etc. and I’m sure many fans that don’t.
JoeK, appreciate the discussion.
No one is asking for an unaltered *and* unrestored version; those of us clamoring for a proper release of the original theatrical cut most assuredly wants it beautifully restored. In terms of unaltered, I disagree. The film thrived for 20 years (1977-1996) unaltered. I could list countless films that have stood the test of time in spite of what would become dated-effects (not to mention customs, references, wardrobes…)
Having said that: Iâ€™ve never begrudged (certainly in this discussion) Lucas every right to alter the film and create what he feels is the definitive version. My (and a lot of other peopleâ€™s) issue is that his altered version is designed to wipe from existence the original version, a move that, so far as I can remember, is completely unprecedented. Art ultimately belongs to the viewer; he canâ€™t arbitrarily decide those memories are no longer valid.
Iâ€™m not a member of the â€œLucas raped my childhood!!!â€ crowd (note: I donâ€™t believe Iâ€™ve said a single disparaging word about him in this discussion). But on this issue I believe his utter contempt for a large legion of fans is indefensible. Itâ€™s arrogant and selfish to deprive people a choice because you donâ€™t like something; it reeks of taking your ball and going home. When I introduce Star Wars to my son, I would like the opportunity to do it in the same manner in which I experienced it, beginning with Episode IV, and without the prequel nonsense added to the films with all the subtly of a jackhammer to concrete. That is a choice Lucas is denying me.
Iâ€™m not by any means an expert on this; but I feel like I understand enough about the process to suggest that, in order to add, splice, replace, etc. scenes into and over the original version, Lucas most assuredly had to fully restore the original version first. Regardless, there have been countless films digitally restored of late; to suggest itâ€™s too expensive, especially for a man worth $3B and on the verge of releasing yet another likely huge-selling version of his Star Wars films, is, Iâ€™m sorry, just plain silly. As for the original version no longer existing, I suggest Mr. Lucas pay a visit to the Library of Congress â€“ you will not find a special edition among the National Film Registryâ€™s collection of films.
Lastly, to suggest we should be content with a VHS version that is now two formats old (and will one day literally not exist as tape will disintegrate over time), or a bare-bones DVD version that offers a non-anamorphic picture, 2.0 surround sound and no digital clean-up is silly and, frankly, something that, sadly, Lucas might offer up.
My big problem with the SE is the sheen he put on the film. I wasn’t into the changes/new CGI, either, but they were not a big deal for me. Even the asinine Greedo shoots first moment was tolerable (although massively stupid, it did not alter the quality of the film). The actual film itself, however, was newly glossy in the SE’s, and has gotten glossier since, in an attempt, I suspect, to look like every other Hollywod-style blockbuster that has come out in the past 20 years.
But one of the central elements that made Star Wars so great was the 70’s cinema look to the film as it was originally processed. We had never seen a Sci-Fi film look so gritty. It was Mean Streets in space from a cinematography perspective, and that gritty look helped add a realistic feel to a fantastical story. The newer shiny look of the SE completely strips the films of that component, and they are decidedly lesser for it. You can add all the Jabba scenes you want, and you can stick all the extra Gungans and other crap parading around the streets if you like, but that is all window dressing. I don’t like it, but it doesn’t really affect the overall quality of the landmark film.
But messing with the cinematography? Well, doing that trashed the film, IMO. I simply cannot watch it anymore. Haven’t seen it again since the SE’s came out, and likely never will. Certainly will never actually pay to see it again, but probably will never even watch it for free.
This one thing shows how Lucas has lost his marbles. Well, TPM showed that, too, but this specific alteration to the A New Hope film stock processing is the straw that breaks my back. Next Woody Allen will go back and colorize Manhattan, and Francis Ford will remaster The Godfather in 3D.
Can’t help but notice that Spielberg included the original ET on the DVD when he did his special edition. Methinks Lucas just must have a massive inferiority complex not to do the same.
Maybe Coppola can digitally remove all the Italian stereotypes? ;-)
For just over two years, Drew has not written about Star Wars. I don’t blame him. If you click on only one link in the below article, make sure it’s the story about being banned from the ranch.
[tinyurl.com]
I’m not surprised in the least that Drew hasn’t chimed in on the Blu news.
I just think that even if people get what they purport to want it still won’t be enough for them to stop their vendetta or whatever it is at this point. I just find all of it to be ridiculous but again I have multiple theatrical releases and pre-’97 releases in my memory and at my fingertips. I do think that a pre-’97 Blu would be welcome but, if not given the full on restoration treatment, would still send people into an angst spiral.
Here’s what people want: the original trilogy with a cleaned up audio/visual presentation (HD, new color timing in surround sound) in letterbox format.
They’re not asking for the world. There’s a precedent for it, too: Wizard of OZ; Gone With the Wind; Godfather Trilogy; Close Encounters (which had FOUR versions included!). There are more, I’m sure.
No, what people want is not outside the realm of possibility. It’s just outside of George’s fiscal planning. That’s the problem.
What frustrates fans like me is to see great DVD/Bluray releases of Bladerunner, Lord of the Rings, Superman, ET, Close Encounters, etc. All include ALL versions in the same quality for fans to enjoy. Why is Lucas so stubborn? It is so easy to appease the Star Wars fanbase, just give us a boxset of the Original Versions and Special Editions versions that sit right next to each other in the same quality, and all this bickering will be done with.
As for the arguement that a young generation of fans won’t embrace the Star Wars 1977 because some effects are supposedly outdated, how beloved is The Wizard of Oz? The Wizard of Oz is a timeless classic from 1939 with hokey sets and designs, yet children of every new generation continue to embrace the movie. The same can be said about the Original Star Wars, it is a timeless classic that kids will embrace forever. Special Effects can only go so far in a movie, as seen by many of the so called blockbusters of the past 15 years. Is Independence Day considered a classic now, even though it was huge hit in 1996? No, the story and characters are what makes a movie great, and that is why the Original Star Wars Trilogy is one of the most beloved trilogies of all time. Lucas didn’t need to change anything from it, as I never heard on the playground growing up, “I would love Star Wars more if Lucas would have put more dewbacks on Tatooine when they are looking for the droids!”