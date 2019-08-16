A DC Actor Called George Miller’s Scrapped ‘Justice League’ Movie A ‘Classic’

Oh, what could have been. George Miller was supposed to direct a Justice League movie, starring Armie Hammer as Batman, D.J. Cotrona as Superman, and Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, among others, but production fell apart; instead, we got 2017’s half-hearted dud Justice League and the infamous #SnyderCut. But Adam Brody, who was on board to play the Flash, still thinks Miller’s vision for DC’s Super Friends would have been a “classic movie.”

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the Shazam actor (but Seth Cohen 4ever) called Miller’s script “really good… It was very solid. I thought the casting was right. Not just me, but everyone, tonally, was going to fit right. I was so excited to work with George Miller, because he was a legend, and he was very nice.” Brody praised the director for being a “f*cking badass,” but because his last two films at the time were Babe: Pig in the City and Happy Feet, no one, including Warner Bros. executives, was sure if he still had that badass instinct.

And then:

Brody continued, “Then you see Mad Max: Fury Road and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, he’s as fresh as anyone. He’s ahead of the curve.’ So in hindsight it hurts more, actually. Like that would’ve been a classic movie after seeing what he did.” Another what if: Miller had finished Justice League, maybe he never would have made Fury Road, the best action movie of the 2010s.

That would not be a lovely day.

(Via Yahoo! Entertainment)

