Captain Marvel has been mildly divisive, and we’re not even referring to the stupid sexist men who bombed its Rotten Tomatoes page with negative ratings before it even came out. There’s been some serious debate, even among critics who gave the film a positive review, over whether the MCU’s first female superhero is perhaps too powerful, or whether the emotional arc is kind of flattened by the fact that Brie Larson’s character spends most of the movie as an amnesiac, not even fully remembering her good friend Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch).

But you know who’s definitely pro-Carol Danvers? George R.R. Martin.

The Game of Thrones guru, as per io9, took to his blog, where he goes when he’s putting off completing Winds of Winter, to talk about how he also put off Winds of Winter completion to go see Captain Marvel. And the man is smitten.

The movie is hugely entertaining. I look forward to seeing how the Marvel teams uses the captain in the forthcoming Avengers movie. Once she comes fully into her powers, she is far and away the most powerful character in the MCU. She could eat Iron Man for lunch and have Thor for dessert, with a side of Dr. Strange. Thanos is in trouble now.

So he liked her!

Granted, Martin wasn’t as gung ho about the movie as a whole. Indeed, he had some comic book purist nitpicks.

As an old (very very old) Marvel fanboy, I am a little saddened that they dropped the original Captain Marvel (not counting Fawcett’s Big Red Cheese), the Kree warrior Mar-Vell, from the continuity. THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL was one of Marvel’s classics, way back when. Maybe that’s just me, though. I am kind of a purist when it comes to adaptations.

Is that last bit a couldn’t-resist smiley-face swipe at the HBO shows that have had to deviate from the books he hasn’t written yet? Probably. Anyway, GET BACK TO WRITING THAT BOOK, YOU BLOGGING MANIAC.

