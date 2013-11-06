Gerard Butler marked for ‘Kane & Lynch’

(CBR) Sparta-born, White House-defending action hero Gerard Butler has a new action franchise in his sights.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Butler is in talks to star in “Kane & Lynch”, director F. Gary Gray”s adaptation of the Eidos Interactive video game about a death-row inmate named Kane who teams up with schizophrenic killer Lynch to track down a stolen fortune. Butler is in talks to play Kane, according to the report, while an offer is out to “Fast & Furious” actor Vin Diesel to play Lynch. THR notes that “it”s too early to say” if Diesel will board the project.

Butler and Gray last worked together on “Law Abiding Citizen” in 2009. There”s no word on when “Kane & Lynch” will enter production, but Butler is next set for a villainous role in “Gods of Egypt”.