Yes, you really do need to see Gerard Butler use his ass as a nutcracker on a German TV show

I don’t speak German so I don’t know why Gerard Butler is using his butt as a nutcracker in the center of what appears to be some kind of newfangled gladiator stadium complete with golden furniture and tiki torches, but I can only assume it’s meant to be a tribute to Tchaikovsky. I mean, crunching giant nuts with your ass is basically what ballet is, right? (Note: my working knowledge of ballet comes entirely from the movies “Center Stage” and “Save the Last Dance.”)

I just hope butt-nut-crushing doesn’t turn into some kind of weird sex trend. Bonus: watch all the way through to see Gerard Butt-ler dump a bucket of ice down his trousers.

(Video via Grantland)