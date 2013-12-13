German ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ trailer reveals new footage

12.13.13

(CBR) Shortly after Sony’s announcement that villain-centric “Spider-Man” spinoff films are in development, a German “Amazing Spider-Man 2” trailer arrived on Friday, containing new footage from the upcoming film.

While the US trailer focused on Spider-Man’s physical battles with the film’s multiple supervillains, this new clip — completely dubbed in German — provides more of a look at Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield)’s attempts to keep his identity a secret from his Aunt May (Sally Field), along with what appears to be Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) accidentally revealing Spidey’s ID in a very public place.

Here’s the German trailer:

For comparison’s sake, here’s the US trailer released last week:

“Amazing Spider-Man 2,” directed by Marc Webb and starring Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Paul Giamatti, Sally Field and Chris Cooper, is scheduled for release on May 2, 2014.

