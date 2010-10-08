Sneak Peek: ‘American Idol’ champ Lee DeWyze’s new album

Hitfix got a sneak peak at four songs from “American Idol” season 9 winner Lee DeWyze”s forthcoming album today and we couldn”t wait to share it with you. “Live It Up” will come out Nov. 16, but first single, the title track, will hit radio on Oct. 13.

Here are the four songs we heard:

“Live It Up” (Written by Lee DeWyze, Toby Gad, Lindy Robbins; Produced by Toby Gad): The first single is a positive, mid-tempo tune about making the most of the time that you have. DeWyze”s raspy vocals work well here; he”s got a little bit of a John Mayer-thing going on. We”re not sure we would have picked it as a first single, but conventional wisdom is you never release your strongest single first and this tune will be a good bridge from his “Idol” to his post-”Idol” career.

“Beautiful Like You” (written by Thomas “Tawgs” Salter & Andy Stochansky, produced by Chris DeStefano): This mid-tempo love song opens with a solo piano and builds. There”s a certain wistfulness to the lyrics as he is waiting for his love to come around. DeWyze sounds more confident here than he ever did on “American Idol.”

“Me & My Jealousy” (written by DeWyze, John Shanks, Zac Maloy, produced by Shanks): A nice shift from the previous two tracks, “Jealousy” is a fast-paced, dynamic tune that starts with a synthesizer and builds to a full-bodied production, complete with strings. The cascading chorus gallops along and DeWyze”s spirited vocals show off some considerable chops.

“Dear Isabelle” (written by DeWyze, Gad, Robbins, produced by Gad). If you liked the Plain White T”s” “Hey There Delilah,” you”ll love “Dear Isabelle.” The loping, acoustic guitar intros a bittersweet tale about losing a love because of your own doing.

“Live it Up” comes out on Nov. 16. Will you buy it?

