Get hooked on ‘Breaking Bad’ all over again with these bitchin’ episode posters

If you're like me, you loved the shit out of “Breaking Bad,” you ate up every single second of “Breaking Bad” with untold relish, you binge-watched at least four “Breaking Bad” episodes in a single day, and you have no desire to ever watch “Breaking Bad” ever again. Also, okay, maybe that finale was a tad bit overrated? Just a little? Maybe?

Anyhow, there's this Tumblr blog called Posterology, see, and the guy that runs it has made a totally amazing poster for every single “Breaking Bad” episode ever made by distilling each episode down to a single essential image (I've embedded a few of my favorites below). Which automatically makes him an awesome human, who also just so happens to be selling these posters for the relatively low price of $20 a piece. Which would buy you, like, a fifth of a gram of meth on the street (or so the internet tells me). My advice? Don't buy the meth. Buy the poster.

(see more at Posterology)

Season 2, Episode 6:

Season 2, Episode 7:

Season 2, Episode 13:

Season 3, Episode 1:

Season 3, Episode 3:

Season 3, Episode 5:

Season 3, Episode 13:

Season 4, Episode 11:

Season 5, Episode 4:

Season 5, Episode 8:

Season 5, Episode 14:

Follow RIOT on Twitter