Get Lil Wayne’s ‘I Am Not Human’ for free when you buy ‘DefJam Rapstar’

#Lil Wayne
10.11.10 8 years ago

Starting Oct. 12, Lil” Wayne”s new album “I Am Not Human” will be bundled with for free “DefJam Rapstar” at Best Buy.

The deal, which lasts only a week, is part of Lil” Wayne”s deal with Rapstar. His song, “Milli,” is also featured in the game. Their pairing kicked off their partnership with ads featuring the still-jailed rapper in an image with unhooked handcuffs, reading “I am the Beast. Feed me rappers or feed me beats.”

The album is available at all retailers tomorrow, after coming out last week as a digital only release. Even with no physical component, the title still managed to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. As Hitfix”s Katie Hasty astutely noticed in a Sept. 28 story, while other retailers such as Wal-Mart  and K-Mart were touting exclusive tracks, Best Buy was very quiet. Now we know why. The retailer had a much bigger plan.

As Billboard points out, this is the second recent bundling of an album with a video game. Soundgarden packaged 1 million copies of it greatest hits collection “Telephantasm” with “Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock.”

