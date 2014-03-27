Get your fill of senseless violence with first trailer for ‘The Purge: Anarchy’

Are you ready for the sequel to the film that our own Drew McWeeny described as a “violent, brainless mess”? Well, here you are, then.

I've reached a point in my life where I have a serious moral problem with the idea of marketing violence to young people (not to mention to the rest of us), and this first trailer for “The Purge: Anarchy” is a great (read: horrible) example of what I'm talking about.

“In five seconds, you will experience…anarchy,” says Ominous Voiceover Man to kick things off, and boy, he wasn't kidding. What follows is 2 1/2 unrelenting minutes of people being run over by cars, people being machine-gunned, women being dragged by their hair down hallways and all manner of other horrifyingly violent acts.

To be clear: I don't have a problem with the depiction of violence in films. What I have a problem with is that violence being framed in a way that seems designed to titillate. While I can't, of course, speak for the content of the film itself (or the first movie, which I didn't see), the way it's being peddled feels more than a little bit irresponsible.

All of that said, if this is your jam – go nuts. It's a free country.

“The Purge: Anarchy” hits theaters on July 18.