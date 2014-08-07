Here’s your first look at ‘Frozen’s’ Anna on ‘Once Upon a Time’

You've already seen Elsa – now get your first look at Anna.

Elizabeth Lail makes a stunning live-action double for the “Frozen” princess in this first official image of the character from ABC's “Once Upon A Time,” which is set to introduce the Arendellian sisters in the upcoming season in a storyline that, among other things, will see Anna and Kristoff planning their wedding.

“In case you are wondering, the happy couple is registered at Wandering Oaken”s Trading Post and Sauna,” “OUAT” executive producers Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz joked to TV Guide, which had the exclusive on the image.

Check out the full-size photo below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

“Once Upon a Time” Season 4 premieres Sunday, September 28 on ABC.

